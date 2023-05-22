See Shania Twain's epic transformation with long hair and fishnets

The country star is on her Queen of Me tour and her latest look is a winning one

From her country hits to her dazzling show outfits, Shania Twain certainly knows how to grabs our attention and we were captivated when she shared her latest update - with waist-length hair!

The That Don’t Impress Me Much singer shared an on-stage snap which showed her leaning back dramatically in a pink top and sparkly skirt. The star teamed her daring look with edgy fishnets and a statement red wig!

Shania hailed it as one of her favourite tour looks so far in a caption that read: "Fun fact! We put together the pink outfit backstage in Madison and then I wore it onstage 3 nights later!! I think it might be one of my favorite looks so far. Denver – you're up next!! Get ready to rock out tonight."

Praise for Shania’s look flooded the comments section, with one writing: "I loved the outfit! You looked amazing," another adding: "Queen. Ahh stunning literally as always, ah obsessed with every look."

Others shared their excitement for her upcoming performances. "Have fun tonight, looking forward to seeing you in Hamilton," and "Countdown to see you Queen," were among the comments.

The singer is 57 years old, and she looks just as incredible as ever, sporting an array of sultry looks both on and off stage.

An earlier show saw Shania take to the stage in tiny leather hotpants as she belted out her tunes. Her beautifully toned legs looked gorgeous, and she paired the shorts with a leather jacket and crop top, fishnet tights, sky-high platform shoes and even a pink cape.

For this particular show in Seattle, Shania was a blonde beauty, sporting a long blonde wig.

Her Queen of Me tour has been a bit of a Shania reinvention with her opting for more daring looks and crazy wigs, dazzling audiences night after night.

On Mother's Day, the singer posted a very rare personal message on Instagram. Shania shared a heartfelt video montage of photos of her and her son Eja, who she usually keeps out of the limelight.

The star shares one son, Eja D'Angelo Lange, 21, with her ex-husband, Robert "Mutt" Lange. Shania and the music producer married in 1993, and welcomed their son in 2001. They divorced nine years later in 2010.

Her own track, "Number One" was the soundtrack of choice for the sweet clips, the lyrics of which include: "My number one, my number one, baby," and: "Oh, you're my number one love." Fun fact: her son is even credited as a songwriter on this very track!

