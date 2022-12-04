Priyanka Chopra impresses fans with stunning swimsuit photo aboard a yacht

Priyanka Chopra has jetted off on quite the vacation, and every single one of her looks have been nothing short of striking!

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's reason for absence revealed in bedridden photo as she misses annual tree lighting

Over the weeknd, the actress enjoyed a trip to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which has seen an influx of celebrities visiting in time for The Red Sea International Film Festival, which took place on 3 December.

Following the event, she continued her travels, the next stop being Dubai, and fans don't know whether to be more impressed with the yacht she is on or her striking swimsuit photos.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra flashes toned abs in dazzling crop

MORE: Dylan Dreyer is glowing as she shares very happy update on Today

Priyanka took to Instagram to share quite the lux glimpse from her time abroad, sharing a birds eye view photo of herself looking relaxed as ever as she lays on the massive boat's stern.

She is sporting a mustard yellow strapless swimsuit, accessorizing simply with black, rectangular sunglasses, as the bright blue water splashes around her.

The mom-of-one seems to have had quite the restful weekend, and other photos see her relaxing with a glass of wine on the boat's padded bow, and enjoying the beautiful, bright orange sunset falling over the Dubai skyline.

Her weekend was quite envy-inducing

She did leave some time for fun water activities, and she included a video in which she is jet skiing with friends.

MORE: Kate Middleton spellbinds in rented gown for Earthshot Prize awards

MORE: Prince William and Princess Kate delight royal fans with incredible 'sneak peak' BTS of special engagement

"Weekend vibes," she wrote in the caption, and fans of her raved about her impressive recap, taking to the comments section to write: "Looks like a lot of fun… do enjoy," and: " This looks like so much fun," as well as: "Love that for you," plus another fan also added: "So beautiful, my favorite," among plenty of heart and fire emojis.

The actress truly looked like a goddess

The color yellow appears to have been the color of the weekend for Priyanka, as for the film festival she looked stunning yet again in a silk yellow gown.

Part of Nicolas Jebran's Fall Winter 2023 Couture collection, and styled by Zendaya's stylist Law Roach, the former Quantico lead looked glamorous as ever in the strapless, ruched gown, which featured a drapey coat in the same color.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.