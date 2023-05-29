Amanda Holden poses in racy thigh-skimming football shirt dress after emotional BTG auditions

BGT judge Amanda Holden proved she’s in the shape of her life at 52 with the racy snap

Proving she’s in the shape of her life at 52, Amanda Holden posted a sultry Instagram snap of herself striking a pose in a very revealing purple football shirt dress.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge was showing her support for her favourite football team Everton FC ahead of a tricky match - and her racy display must have been a good luck charm. Everton ended up winning the match, 1-0 against Bournemouth.

Looking over her shoulder, Amanda can be seen in the snap which was taken in her garden. She tagged Everton’s official Instagram account and added the hashtag #coyb on the story. This of course stands for “Come on you Blues” Everton Football Club’s official slogan.

Amanda is currently back on out screens as BGT looks for the country’s next big star. Saturday’s final auditions episode was an emotional one as Musa Motha made history by receiving the first-ever group golden buzzer from the four judges. The 27-year-old has been dubbed the “best audition ever” by viewers.

Musa, who hails from South Africa, lost a leg to cancer when he was only 10 years old The Londoner put on an impressive dance routine to the tune of Runnin’ (Lose It All) by Naughty Boy featuring Beyonce.

There were tears from some of the judges, who gave him a standing ovation. The crowd chanted for the golden buzzer, but then booed when the judges apologised saying that they had none left to give out. The golden buzzer, of course sends contestants straight through to the live semi-finals of the show.

In a spectacular twist, the judges decided to all press the button together, giving Musa the first-ever group golden buzzer. He dropped to the floor and cried, in the most emotional scene of this season so far, and arguably ever.

Amanda’s fellow judge Simon Cowell hugged him and said: "That was one of the most amazing things I've ever seen."

Amanda, meanwhile shared the moment of the golden buzzer press to her Instagram for her followers to see. She captioned it: "The most seminal moment on @bgt since #susanboyle @musa_motha95 you are incredible."

Long time fans of the show will surely remember Scottish singer Susan Boyle, who shot to worldwide fame after auditioning in 2008. When she walked onto the stage and introduced herself, the audience and judges initially underestimated her due to her unassuming appearance and humble demeanor. However, as soon as she started singing I Dreamed a Dream from the musical Les Misérables, her incredible vocal talent captivated everyone in the room, and her performance quickly went viral worldwide.

