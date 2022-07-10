Amanda Holden shares phenomenal sun-soaked snap alongside lookalike daughters

Amanda Holden is no stranger to a holiday update but on Sunday the star enlisted her stunning lookalike daughters Lexi,16 and Hollie,10, for a stunning sun-soaked snap.

The glorious image, posted to Amanda's Instagram feed, shows the trio glowing as they pose on a Sicilian balcony during sunset whilst on their family holiday.

Captioning the beautiful image, the mother-of-two penned: "Golden Girlies .. Sicilian sunsets."

Lexi and Hollie look just like their superstar mum. Firstborn Lexi rocked chic orange-tinted sunglasses and exquisite green patterned sundress.

The trio look so happy

Hollie looked cuter than ever and donned a fabulous satin bow headband which matched her elegant summer dress.

Mum Amanda looked as glamorous as usual and wore her blonde tresses down. She also opted for a vibrant pink lipstick for the occasion.

Friends and fans couldn't get enough of the stunning update and took to the comments to leave their messages.

Amanda rocked a white bikini earlier on the trip

Tess Daly left three red love hearts on the image. One fan penned: "Golden beauties." A second wrote: "Beautiful photo Amanda."

A third added: "Stunning photo, defo one for the wall! Three beauty’s," with a heart eyes emoji.

A fourth penned: "This is just perfect perfect perfect #mamaslove xxx."

On Friday morning, Amanda uploaded a fabulous video of herself frolicking on the beach whilst away, in a series of vibrant yellow outfits.

She begins the video wearing a floaty, dreamy sunflower hue dress before slipping into a tiny yellow string bikini for a dip in the sea.

Amanda concluded her envy-inducing video by lying down on a sun lounger, ready to soak up the rays.

We're not surprised the star embraced the Italian sea, as she is known to be a fan of cold water swimming back in the UK and takes to the freezing seas during the winter months, so the warm Sicilian waves must have felt more like a bath!

