Amanda Holden has fans saying the same thing about latest update alongside her two daughters

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden looked incredible as she updated fans with the most stunning photo alongside her gorgeous lookalike daughters, Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10.

MORE: Amanda Holden's Cotswolds cottage is so chic in new video

The beautiful trio were captured posing at a lavish dinner table whilst holidaying in Capri - and could easily pass for triplets! Oldest daughter Lexi looked fabulous in a lemon strappy top, whilst youngest Hollie rocked a sweet white lace ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden is Bond girl stunning in tiny bikini

Mum Amanda also looked sensational, as she donned a strapless floral look. Captioning the post, the Britain's Got Talent judge penned: "My girls [camera emoji] by my love #capri."

READ: Amanda Holden is summer-ready in gorgeous yellow mini-dress

SEE: Amanda Holden shares phenomenal sun-soaked snap alongside lookalike daughters

Amanda's husband of 14 years, Chris Hughes was the man behind the lens and had fans all saying the same thing about the incredible snap.

The trio looked so beautiful

"Beautiful girlies and mamma," one follower wrote. A Sam Faiers added: "Beautiful girls x x x." Another follower penned: "Your daughters are absolutely gorgeous, just beautiful."

A third replied: "Beautiful family photo," with two red love hearts.

Whilst on her Sicilian retreat, Amanda has been documenting her time away with a number of stunning updates including a sun-soaked photograph of herself on board a gorgeous yacht.

Amanda has such an incredible figure

In the snap, Amanda is wearing a stylish navy blue string bikini which is adorned with a chain detail from her favourite swimsuit designer that she always turns to, Melissa Odabash.

The Heart Radio host looked sensational in the photo which also showed off her unbelievable figure.

Amanda's Instagram fans always remark on how healthy and fit she looks, and the doting mother is known to have a passion for health and wellness.

One of her top tips for fans for staying well is to regularly dash into the freezing sea for a dose of cold water therapy as she does. There are many health benefits of cold water therapy; the icy waters can support immunity, aid weight loss and help speed up exercise recovery, as well as ease anxiety and clear brain fog.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.