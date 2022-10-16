Amanda Holden enjoys sporty day out with rarely-seen lookalike daughter The star took to social media

Amanda Holden enjoyed a fun day out with her youngest daughter Hollie, 10, on Saturday as they headed off to the football - and they could be twins!

The mother-daughter duo were captured in the stands of the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, watching Everton vs Spurs where they posed for their selfie together.

Captioning the photo on her Instagram Stories, Amanda penned: "@everton v #spurs." In the adorable snap, the pair look so close as they smiled away during the fun outing.

Amanda, who is never short of a glamorous look had immaculate hair and makeup for the event, opting for ultra-glossy lips and lashings of mascara.

The duo are so sweet

As for her hair, the Britain's Got Talent judge wore her golden blonde tresses down and styled in the most perfect waves.

In another clip, shared to her Stories, the Heart Radio presenter showed her passion for the game with a video of the players, which alongside she wrote: "Come on you blues @everton."

The heartwarming photo with her youngest is one of the first times the star has posed with either of her beautiful daughters for a while after, sharing a string of summer updates with Hollie and older daughter Lexi, 16.

Amanda is a fan of the sport

Back in August, the beautiful trio were captured enjoying a glorious break away to Capri and Amanda shared the most stunning photo beside her girls, taken by her husband Chris, ahead of eating dinner.

Alongside the photo, she penned: "My girls, by my love #capri." Friends and fans of the star flocked to comment on the summery post.

One follower penned: "Ooh there so pretty like their mama." A second added: "Omg they're so grown up." A third agreed, saying: "Wow don’t they resemble their mum x."

The trio could be triplets

A fourth added: "Wow! These girls are absolutely stunning, " alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Amanda and Chris married in 2008 following a five-year relationship.

