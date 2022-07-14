Amanda Holden channels inner Victoria Beckham in hilarious post The star took to social media

Amanda Holden truly channelled her inner Victoria Beckham in a hilarious post shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

The mother-of-two posted a spectacular meme of herself lying on an office couch with one leg high in the air.

Above the photo read: "Actual footage of me when I've been asked to go into the office in this heat."

In the snap, Amanda is rocking a stunning yellow floral two-piece which she paired with an elegant white bralet.

Amanda was the image of VB

The hilarious pose Amanda pulled was originally adopted by Victoria Beckham, which she herself has dubbed the 'VB pose'.

The stunning yellow ensemble seen in the meme, was worn by the Heart radio presenter on Tuesday and Amanda shared a fabulous snap of the look, from Alice and Olivia, on Instagram.

The fabulous look perfectly highlighted the star's natural beauty, and showed off her incredibly toned legs as she posed for the impromptu shoot.

VB loves recreating her iconic pose

Captioning the image, she penned: "On Tuesdays we strike a pose," with a camera and lips emoji.

Fans went wild for the incredible image. One penned: "Looking so stunningly beautiful Amanda," alongside a string of heart and flame emojis."

A second wrote: "Beautiful pose. Amazing legs," while a third shared: "Wow very lovely legs," and a fourth simply said: "Yep," alongside several flame emojis.

Her stunning work update came just after the star jetted off on a glorious family holiday alongside her stunning lookalike daughters, Lexi, 16 and Hollie, ten.

Amanda looked so beautiful

The gorgeous trio posed for a sun-soaked selfie last week as they posed on a balcony - and they looked incredible.

Firstborn Lexi rocked chic orange-tinted sunglasses and exquisite green patterned sundress for the photo.

Meanwhile, Hollie looked cuter than ever and donned a fabulous satin bow headband which matched her elegant summer dress.

Mum Amanda looked as glamorous as usual and wore her blonde tresses down. She also opted for a vibrant pink lipstick for the occasion.

