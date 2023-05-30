Ryan Gosling’s weird confession will leave you stunned

Ryan Gosling is no stranger to shocking his fans with surprising tidbits from his life off-screen. However, his recent revelation about his unorthodox escapades at Disney parks has caused quite a stir.

The La La Land heartthrob candidly shared a rather unexpected and unorthodox passion with John Stamos, fellow Disney lover and star of the beloved sitcom Full House which John revealed during Keke Palmer's podcast.

Ryan, it turns out, is not just a Disney fan – he's an avid "Disney Adult."

He admitted to John: "'I’m obsessed. I’m a Disney adult. I go there by myself. I wear headphones. I go on rides. I have a mixtape.’”

Ryans's adoration for Disneyland traces back to his roots in the entertainment industry when he starred in Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club during the '90s, a starting point for many renowned celebrities including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera.

Despite his evident adoration for Disneyland, the star's acting commitments might not allow for much leisure time in the park.

The Barbie movie, in which Gosling stars, is slated to hit theaters this July. Ryan takes on the iconic role of Ken in this eagerly awaited film directed by Greta Gerwig. He stars opposite Margot Robbie, who assumes the role of Barbie.

Adding to the excitement, the on-screen duo amazed audiences at CinemaCon last month when they made an appearance in character. Reflecting on his transformation into Ken, Gosling amusingly recounted his initial skepticism about his 'Ken-ergy' before shooting began.

“I was living my life and then one day, I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach,” he humorously shared, adding, “Why is there fake tanner on my sheets? Why am I wearing jackets without shirts? What just happened?” he joked.

