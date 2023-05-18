Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's rarely-seen daughter's unexpected summer plans revealed

The A-list couple are notoriously private when it comes to their family

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are gearing up for a surprising summer with their children, Amada, seven, and Esmeralda, eight.Rather than making plans to jet set during the holidays, Eva, 49, insists she and her husband, 42, along with their daughters, will favor doing nothing.

In a video from inside their family home - which can be seen below - Eva detailed her "lazy" outlook on life and also wrote: "Summer plans = no plans".

While her low-key outlook may come as a surprise to her fans who are used to seeing many A-lister's living an exuberant lifestyle, for Eva, it's the norm.

WATCH: Eva Mendes opens up about what family life is like behind closed doors

In fact, when it comes to entertaining her children while they're off school, she's a fan of boredom. Last year, she told Access: "You know what, for this summer, I want to bring boredom back."

Explaining her point, she added: "The summers that I loved as a kid, and what I remember, [were when I] was doing nothing, right?"I grew up in LA, so we'd just be bored, and then the heat," she continued, much to the amusement of the studio audience.

She later shared the clip on Instagram, with the caption: "My summer plans for my kids? I'm bringing boredom back! I'll let you know how it goes…"

Her fans were fully in agreement with the sentiment, with one writing: "I understood 1000% Let's lay on the itchy grass and explore our minds. " A second added: "Yep! Bored and the heat! Yes, the world is so busy and so much going on! Bring back boredom!"

A third also wrote: "I grew up in the Caribbean and my summers were like that too! Had the most fun inventing my own games and playing with my cousins. They were the best days for sure."

Eva stepped away from the limelight and from acting in 2014 and explained her decision in the podcast “Fitzy and Wippa,” last year.

"I was just, you know… I took time off to be with the kids, because they were just so little. Now they’re six and our older one just turned eight. But it’s also because, you know, can I say a bad word? It was some pretty [expletive] roles being offered to me and I was sick of taking them.

"It's not worth it,” she said of being away from her family. "If I’m going to go away for a few months and be you know, it better be something that’s damn good."

In an interview with Forbes, she talked about the roles that interest her nowadays. “I think that I watch so many kid films, a lot of animation films. There are so many beautiful ones right now like Encanto or Luca - I think something like that would be really fun because they’ve become so emotional."

Ryan will enjoy a break this summer as he's been busy filming the new Barbie movie with Margot Robbie - see images below of the pair as Barbie and Ken.

