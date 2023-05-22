Eva Mendes offers rare insight into family plans with Ryan Gosling and young daughters

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one of Hollywood's most private couples, but the Hitch actress has been busy offering fans sweet insights into their family life in recent weeks.

The 49-year-old actress shared yet another candid look at her home life this weekend, revealing that she intended to enjoy some quality time with the Barbie star and their two daughters Anmada, seven, and Esmeralda, eight, in the privacy of their home. Despite the Hollywood couple's A-list status, it seems the pair don't employ a cleaner as Eva revealed she would be prioritizing cleaning up after the kids and organizing "my house/my mind".

The Place Beyond The Pines star wrote: "Cleaning, clearing my space makes me feel good inside. Simple. Not easy. Especially with kids. But simple."This weekend I’m grateful to have the time to clean and organize my house/my mind. Y tu ? Whatcha guys up to?"

Eva's social media followers were in agreement, admitting that as busy working mothers, it's vital to make time to ensure the family home is in order.

© Instagram Eva Mendes posed in a blue floral dress to share an update on her family

One fan commented: "I made a big choice to think of myself for once, hang out w friends also cleaned the house felt rewarding," while another joked: "Just mopped the whole house and did two loads of laundry. Living it up on a Saturday."

When it comes to entertaining her children, Eva has said that less is more in terms of family plans.

She previously told Access: "You know what, for this summer, I want to bring boredom back."

© Instagram Eva gave fans a peek inside the bright home she shares with Ryan Gosling

Explaining her point, she added: "The summers that I loved as a kid, and what I remember, [were when I] was doing nothing, right?"I grew up in LA, so we'd just be bored, and then the heat," she continued, much to the amusement of the studio audience.

Why did Eva Mendes stop acting?

Eva stepped away from the limelight and from acting in 2014 and explained her decision in the podcast 'Fitzy and Wippa' last year.

She revealed that a major factor in her decision to turn down roles was her focus on raising her daughters.

© Getty Eva and Ryan are rarely pictured together

"I was just, you know… I took time off to be with the kids, because they were just so little. Now they’re six and our older one just turned eight. But it’s also because, you know, can I say a bad word? It was some pretty [expletive] roles being offered to me and I was sick of taking them.

"It's not worth it," she said of being away from her family. "If I’m going to go away for a few months and be you know, it better be something that’s damn good."

Meanwhile, husband Ryan has maintained a steady stream of high-profile roles.

© Getty Eva quit acting in 2014 to focus on raising her daughters

He will next appear in the highly-anticipated Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie, recently debuting a bleached blonde, tanned and ultra-polished makeover to play plastic doll Ken in the Greta Gerwig-helmed film.

Eva recently delighted fans when she made a rare comment about her husband's Hollywood career, showering Ryan with praise for his latest role.

© REX The duo are proud parents

© REX The couple found love on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines

