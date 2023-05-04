Eva Mendes makes romantic confession about marriage to Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be one of Hollywood's most adored power couples, but the loved-up duo are notoriously private about their relationship.

On Wednesday, however, the actress gave her 4.1million Instagram followers a rare insight into her deeply private marriage with the Barbie star. Eva shared a series of photos of herself looking ultra-chic in a stunning shirt dress embellished with hand embroidered botanicals, sporting a radiant full-glam makeup look.

WATCH: Eva Mendes reveals her and Ryan Gosling's secret family treasures

"When he texts you he's coming home early and you’re so excited that you’re still in hair & makeup from your work day," Eva captioned her post, signing off with a kiss emoji. Fans couldn't get enough of Eva's sweet confession, rushing to the comments with their thoughts.

"Ken coming home to Barbie!" quipped a fan, as another wrote: "You’re so real for that." A third chimed in: "It's so admirable that after so many years and as beautiful as you are you still like to get dressed up for your man… Is this the secret to always keeping the relationship alive?"

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's relationship timeline

Eva, 49, and Ryan, 42, share two daughters together, Esmerelda, eight, and Amada, six.

Despite falling in love on the set of indie film A Place Beyond the Pines over a decade ago, the couple have shared very little about their enduring love story, nor about becoming parents together.

© REX Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes co-starred in The Place Beyond The Pines in 2012

Keeping fans guessing about their relationship status, the couple haven't made a red carpet appearance together since 2015, when they attended a Q&A following the premiere of Lost River, in which they were co-stars.

© Getty Eva and Ryan are notoriously private about their relationship

Fans were left swooning last year when Eva appeared to finally confirm that she and The Notebook actor had tied the knot, referring to Ryan as her "husband" for the first time publicly. During an interview on Australia's Channel Nine's Today, Eva said: "Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here, and we are having the best time."

MORE: Eva Mendes discusses supporting daughters with Ryan Gosling

SEE: Eva Mendes divides opinion after controversial parenting confession with Ryan Gosling - even Supernanny reacts

© Getty Eva and Ryan share two daughters together

Later on while on Australia's Kyle and Jackie O Show, she was asked about the marriage speculation, to which she said: "But who says we weren't already? I like to keep it all mysterious. I'm a very mysterious woman," also revealing that she got her elusive "de Gosling" wrist tattoo "years ago."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.