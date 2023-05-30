Eamonn Holmes reveals Ruth Langsford's friendship with Phillip Schofield's former lover

Former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes has given a shocking new interview on GB News in which he spoke about Phillip Schofield and his affair with a young employee on the ITV morning show.

Since Phillip announced his departure from the show two weeks ago, Eamonn has been very vocal about his former colleague, labelling him a "liar" and even describing his latest statement as "delusional". He has also been vocal about Holly Willoughby, as you can see in the video below.

Eamonn Holmes throws serious shade at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

On Sunday night, in conversation with Dan Wootton, who also used to work for ITV but left back in 2019, the 63-year-old didn't hold back and gave details of Phillip's affair with the former This Morning runner, who was a teenager when their relationship began.

When asked by Dan about the young man, who after working on This Morning was moved to Loose Women, Eamonn said: "Ruth and I particularly looked after him, he never once talked to us about any relationship, but we knew he was in a bad way and he was in a bad way fragilely.

Eamonn spoke openly about Phillip Schofield and his affair on Dan Wootton Tonight

"There’s an incredible duty of care that needs to go towards that young man."

The GB News presenter was then asked about his current relationship with the unnamed young man, to which Eamonn confessed that while he is not in touch with him, his wife, Ruth Langsford is.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford onstage with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield at the National Television Awards back in 2021

"Are you still in touch with the young colleague? And is he doing okay?" asked Dan, to which Eamonn responded: "I'm not, Ruth is. I think life's tough for him."

During the bombshell interview, Eamonn gave details about Phillip and the young man's liaison, revealing that the young man would sleep over at the presenter's London home on Thursdays, "because Thursdays was playtime, when he and Phillip would hit the town", and would head to the ITV studios in separate cars, which were paid for by ITV, on Friday mornings.

The presenter revealed the reason behind his interview on Twitter, leaving fans confused

"There are records to show that he was brought in the next day separately in cars paid for by ITV," he added.

Taking to Twitter ahead of the airing of the interview, Eamonn revealed the reason behind speaking out.

Ruth and Eamonn were popular This Morning presenters

"A lie unchallenged becomes the Truth... not on my watch it doesn't Pip. Tonight is for all my workmates over the years who were frightened and ignored by you and your controlling, coercive behaviour. All you who no one listened to. I'm here for you," he wrote.

The presenter's tweet divided opinions, with many questioning why he was so supportive of Phillip when he came out as gay back in 2020.

Holly, Phil, Ruth and Eamonn at the National Television Awards in 2013

At the time, Eamonn said of Phillip alongside a photo of them hugging: "A picture paints a thousand words. This is a man who was in pain, who today confided in Ruth and I and who knows we stand in support of him, his family and his sexuality… Also, unlike sime, he appreciated a laugh to break the tension. @schofe hoping you find happiness."

Responding to his fan's concern over his previous support, Eamonn simply replied: "And then I found out we were all lied to."

Holly Willoughby said last week that This Morning wouldn't be the same without Phillip Schofield

He then told those who still weren't clear about the timeline of the events: "I'm sorry the timeline didn't seem clear. Didn't know, lied to, found out lots in retrospect."

