Eammonn Holmes and Piers Morgan lead celebrity reactions to Phillip Schofield's affair

Eamonn Holmes, Vanessa Feltz and Piers Morgan are among the first slew of celebrities to react to the news that Phillip Schofield having an affair with a younger male colleague at This Morning, resulting in his resignation from ITV on Friday evening.

Former This Morning host, Eammonn, has been incredibly vocal about his thoughts on Phillip throughout the past two weeks following reports that the 61-year-old and his co-host Holly Willoughby had fallen out. Now Eamonn has taken to Twitter to react to the bombshell statement, Phillip's bombshell late-night statement while also throwing accusations at ITV bosses.

He tweeted: "Schofield has finally been caught out ... But he's not the only guilty party. 4 high members of Itv management knew what sort of man he was ...and NEVER once took action to prevent him controlling or taking advantage of his position over young people."

He also vehemently defended himself and his wife Ruth Langsford when a Twitter user remarked he was a "hypocrite," after showing support for Phillip when he came out live on air. Eamonn responded: "Ruth and I deceived and lied to. One day I will tell the story. We had no issue with him being Gay, only support. What transpired took us for fools. The man told us complete lies and we unfortunately believed him."

Talk TV host, Piers Morgan also weighed in on the statement, and commented: "Blimey….," alongside a shocked emoji to a report of Phillip's words. Vanessa Feltz, who worked incredibly closely with Phillip on This Morning, first heard the news live on air during her stint on GB News but maintained incredibly poised whilst Nigel Pauley read Phillip's words which were then discussed by other members of the cast on the show.

Phillip made headlines on Friday when the statement was released via the MailOnline. It read: "I am making this statement via the Daily Mail to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story which they wanted to write about me a few days ago. The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning.

"I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.

"When I chose to come out I did so entirely for my own wellbeing. Nobody 'forced' me out. Neither I nor anyone else, to my knowledge, has ever issued an injunction, super or otherwise, about my relationship with this colleague, he was never moved on or sacked by or because of me."

He continued: "In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven't been truthful about the relationship. But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him, so for his sake it is important for me to be honest now. I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife."

Revealing his departure from ITV, he concluded: "I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me. I will reflect on my very bad judgment in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it.

"To protect his privacy, I am not naming this individual and my deepest wish is that both he and his family can now move on with their lives free from further intrusion and that this statement will enable them to do so. I ask the media now to respect their privacy. They have done nothing wrong, and I ask that their privacy should be respected." His departure comes shortly after he left the This Morning sofa after over 20 years on Monday.

