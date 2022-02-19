Eamonn Holmes breaks silence after defending Ruth Langsford following Phillip Schofield 'snub' The former This Morning star gave a scathing interview about his former workplace

Eamonn Holmes broke his silence on Saturday after a scathing new interview he gave about ITV and his former This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield was released.

The TV presenter spoke to Daily Mail's Weekend magazine about his former employer and called out Phillip for "snubbing" his wife, Ruth Langsford after he cut her off during a trailer for Loose Women on This Morning in 2019.

Defending Ruth, Eamonn told the magazine: "Phillip is renowned for snubbing people. He's very passive-aggressive. It's up to Ruth to say how she felt, but I was feeling hurt for her. No one would have snubbed me like that."

He added: "I have a good Belfast street fighter in me… I would be direct. I don't go for presenters who think they have a special privilege or aura or influence."

At the time of the incident Eamonn is referring to, a shocked Ruth looked at Phillip after he cut short her segment and said: "I only had about three more words to say."

Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, Eamonn appeared to be sticking to his words, captioning a black-and-white photo of himself: "In reflective mood today .... but said what had to be said to set the record straight."

Eamonn shared this photo on Saturday

His fans rallied around him, with one responding: "I'm really glad you did, it's important we know the truth, well done you." Another said: "I have just read your article so glad you have called them out! You are brilliant on GB News, their loss!"

Eamonn and Ruth co-hosted This Morning on Fridays for 15 years before being replaced by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond in 2021. They also covered for Phillip and Holly Willoughby during the holidays.

Eamonn and Ruth were on This Morning for 15 years

The 62-year-old has now moved to GB News but labelled ITV "sly" for how they handled his departure from This Morning.

"They're sly. They didn't want to announce that I'd been dropped because it would adversely affect audience figures, so they made it look as if I'd walked away from them rather than the other way round," he said.

