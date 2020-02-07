Ruth Langsford warmly embraces Phillip Schofield as they put 'feud' aside on This Morning Phillip Schofield came out as gay on Friday morning

They have been plagued by rumours of a rift in recent weeks, but on Friday morning, Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford put aside any differences as they warmly embraced each other on This Morning. The sweet exchange comes just as Phillip bravely opened up about his sexuality, telling the world he is gay. The popular daytime presenter is married Stephanie Lowe, with whom he shares two daughters, Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24. In his statement, he confessed he had been "consumed" by his sexuality for years.

The four This Morning hosts all hugged

After he thanked his family at This Morning, Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes appeared on-screen to support their colleague. "Thank you, thank you, thank you," Phillip whispered into Ruth's ear. Eamonn then said on the sofa: "Nobody should be embarrassed about their sexuality." To which, Phillip replied: "I'm not." Eamonn added: "It's fantastic that you have spoken out and there will be so many people who will be strengthened by what you said."

In 2019, The Sun reported that Ruth had made an official complaint against Phillip, while a video of him interrupting Ruth during a Loose Women preview led many to believe that there was indeed a rift between the two, although neither have spoken out about it.

Claims about Phillip's conduct have been fiercely denied by ITV and This Morning's editor. In a statement, an ITV spokesperson said: "It's deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip. Phillip is a much respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise. Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike."

