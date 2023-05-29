Phillip Schofield makes new defiant statement: ‘Now I no longer work on This Morning I’m free to say this’

It’s been three days since we’ve heard from Phillip Schofield following his admission he had an affair with a young employee at ITV and his confirmation that he is leaving the channel altogether.

Now the TV presenter has broken his silence with a new statement on his Instagram account, and he’s not holding back.

Phillip Schofield released the defiant new statement on his Instagram stories

“Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this.” He writes. “I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.”

The 61-year-old was quick to add some very kind words about his team at the popular morning show. He wrote: “This morning IS the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I world there there was no toxicity. You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like.

"But the thousands of guests over the year, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it IS a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard working people.”

© Getty Phillip Schofield admitted on Friday to having an affair with a young ITV worker

Phillip’s bombshell affair confession rocked the UK celebrity world and unsettled many of his colleagues. Holly Willoughby, who he presented This Morning with for 13 years, confessed to feeling hurt.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she said that Phillip had lied to her about his relationship. In the statement, she said: "It's taken time to process yesterday's news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to find out that was a lie. Holly."

Phillip confessed to the affair on Friday in a lengthy statement published in the MailOnline. ITV has also released statements since Phillip's confession of the affair, saying the corporation was "deeply disappointed" by the 61-year-old's "admissions of deceit". The channel also said it had undertaken an investigation at the time of the relationship, but both parties had "denied" it.

Phillip's former This Morning co-star, Eamonn Holmes also said that the presenter had "lied" to him about the affair. ""Ruth and I deceived and lied to," he tweeted. "One day I will tell the story. We had no issue with him being gay, only support. What transpired took us for fools. The man told us complete lies and we unfortunately believed him."

In his statement after confessing to the affair, Phillip wrote: "I am making this statement via the Daily Mail to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story which they wanted to write about me a few days ago. The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning.

© Shutterstock Holly Willoughby, Phillip's co-presenter of 13 years admitted to feeling hurt after the bombshell admission

"I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.

"When I chose to come out I did so entirely for my own wellbeing. Nobody 'forced' me out. Neither I nor anyone else, to my knowledge, has ever issued an injunction, super or otherwise, about my relationship with this colleague, he was never moved on or sacked by or because of me."