Alex Rodriguez broke down in tears as he read emotional letter to eldest daughter for special reason

Alex Rodriguez has revealed how he broke down in tears as he read a letter to his eldest daughter upon her graduation.

Natasha, 18, graduated in May and will be moving from the family home in Miami in August to study at the University of Michigan. But speaking on CBS Mornings on Wednesday May 31, Alex revealed that he is "crushed" by her decision to move halfway across the country.

Why Alex Rodriguez broke down in tears

"I am so excited but I am heartbroken," he said, adding that he "read her a long letter and broke down crying like a little baby, I couldn't help it."

"I couldn't finish the letter as I was breaking down; we were at my house and I had family over. I basically said, 'I am supposed to your role model but here you are at 18 and you are my role model.'"

Speaking to anchors Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil, he then revealed that she would be studying theater at the school where they "only accepted 23 students and she was one of the young ladies", concluding: "I am so proud of her."

© Instagram Alex is a proud dad of two

Alex is a proud father of two daughters who he shares with his first wife Cynthia Scurtis. His eldest, Natasha Alexander, was born in November 2004, while their second daughter, Ella Alexander, was born in 2008. The same year Ella was born, A-Rod and Cynthia parted ways and Cynthia filed for divorce citing "emotional abandonment."

In 2011, the sportsman and businessman then began dating Torrie Wilson but the couple split after four years together.

Alex Rodriguez and his daughters Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14.

In February 2017, Alex began dating Jennifer Lopez and two years later they announced their engagement. However, the couple called off their plans to wed and parted ways in 2021. Singer J-Lo said at the time: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

© Photo: Getty Images Alex and Jennifer split in 2021

Elsewhere during the interview, the 47-year-old also revealed he had been diagnosed with early-stage gum disease. The 47-year-old former baseball player said: "'I just recently went to see my dentist and not thinking anything about any gum disease. And the dentist tells me the news, and then I come to find out over 65 million Americans have this gum disease."

"Looks can be deceiving," the father-of-two added, after he was complimented on his smile, and he went on to share that gum disease is "prevalent in our Black and Brown communities, and especially my Latino community," and urged all Americans to ensure they get their teeth checked regularly.

Periodontal (gum) disease is the leading cause of tooth loss, and the CDD calls it an "inflammatory disease that affects the hard and soft structures that support the teeth". Nearly half of all American adults aged 30 years or older show signs of gum disease. It's typically caused by poor brushing and flossing habits that allow plaque to build up on the teeth and harden.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.