Jennifer Lopez turns heads in skin-baring new look following that viral Ben Affleck clip

Jennifer Lopez hit headlines at the start of the week after footage of her and Ben Affleck appearing to disagree at the Grammy Awards went viral.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker has since taken to social media to share a head-turning photo of herself, alongside some exciting news.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the award-winning star posted a picture of herself wearing a strapless red top teamed with high-waisted white pants.

In the caption, she revealed that she had teamed up with Richard Branson to work with Virgin Voyages, bringing together a new collab called Limitless Voyage.

She wrote: "My mission has always been to entertain, empower and inspire my JLovers to live their lives and be limitless @richardbranson and I share this passion for experiences that bring people joy, which is why I am so excited to work with @VirginVoyages to bring the #LimitlessVoyage to the seven seas!!!!!"

Fans were quick to congratulate the star, while many more remarked on her stylish new look. "You look amazing," one wrote, while another commented: "Jennifer you are incredible."

Jennifer Lopez looked sensational in a bold new look

The news follows after Jennifer shared a photo of herself and Ben from the Grammy Awards, putting rumors to rest that they were annoyed with each other at the event.

She wrote alongside it: "Always the best time with my love, my husband." J-Lo and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021, shortly after the singer ended her relationship with then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The couple went on to tie the knot in the summer of 2022, and Jennifer relocated from Miami to Los Angeles with her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Talking about her blended family in an interview with Vogue last year, the Selena star said: "The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They have so many feelings. They're teens."

J-Lo with Ben Affleck at the Grammy Awards

She continued: "But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

The singer also fondly credited how strong her children are growing up to be, saying: "This generation is beautifully aware and involved and brave… I want my kids to stand up for themselves and the things they care about."

