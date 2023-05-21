JLo's ex Alex Rodriguez shares bittersweet news about daughter as he poses with ex-wife in rare family photo

Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez sparked an online reaction on Saturday with an ultra-rare family photo.

Taking to Instagram, the former basketball professional posted a series of heartwarming family snapshots to mark his 18-year-old daughter Natasha's high school graduation.

Among the carousel of pictures, Alex, 47, shared a group family photo featuring his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, Cynthia's husband Angel Nicolas, in addition to daughters Natasha and Ella, and Cynthia's youngest daughter Camilla whom she shares with Angel.

Elsewhere, Alex made sure to include a wholesome photo of the father-daughter duo posing in front of a giant multi-coloured helium balloon display.

© Instagram Alex shared a rare family photo

For the special occasion, Natasha donned a sophisticated white lace dress which she teamed with a pair of blue heels. Alex, meanwhile, looked every inch the proud dad in a smart navy suit and tie.

In his caption, he gushed: "Yesterday was bittersweet. Tashi, I can't make time stand still, so my wish for you is to go out in the world with confidence, knowing your worth and believing in yourself.

© Instagram Alex with his daughter Tashi

"As you move on from one chapter to the next, I'm most proud of who you are as a person. Honest, kind, compassionate, intuitive and wise beyond your years."

He finished by sweetly adding: "As your father, I'm supposed to be your role model. But for the last 18 years, you've been mine. Proud of you always! Love, Daddy."

Fans and friends raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Congratulations on raising such a beautiful human!!" while a second chimed in: "Congrats, Tashi!! Looking forward to seeing you thrive on your new adventure!!"

© Instagram Alex is a proud dad

A third remarked: "Congratulations & such lovely photos! Surrounded by such strong & beautiful women," and a fourth added: "Crying [teary-eye emoji] Beautiful words," followed by a red heart emoji.

Alex is a proud father of two daughters who he shares with his first wife Cynthia Scurtis. His eldest, Natasha Alexander, was born in November 2004, while their second daughter, Ella Alexander, was born in 2008.

© Getty Alex with his ex-wife Cynthia

A-Rod and Cynthia divorced in 2008, with Cynthia citing "emotional abandonment." In 2011, the sportsman and businessman then began dating Torrie Wilson but the couple split after four years together.

© Getty The former couple in happier days

In February 2017, Alex started dating Jennifer Lopez and two years later they announced their engagement. However, the couple called off their plans to wed and parted ways in 2021.

© Getty Jennifer and Alex split in 2021

A-Rod has since found love with fitness guru Jac Cordeiro. They made their relationship Instagram official back in December 2022 with a festive Christmas snap alongside Alex's two daughters Natasha and Ella.

"From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas," Alex wrote in his caption, adding the hashtags "New York Christmas," "joy," and "grateful."

