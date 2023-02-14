Alex Rodriguez shares unseen family photos of daughters as he marks special occasion with new partner The former baseball player was previously engaged to Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez has shared some unseen photos of his family including his daughters for a special reason. The former baseball pro took to Instagram to post a sweet video that featured a montage of images to celebrate his new partner Jac Cordeiro's birthday.

The ex-Yankees player accompanied the video with a simple caption that read: "HBD Jac." Watch the video below to see A-Rod's tribute to his partner and the adorable family pictures…

WATCH: Alex Rodriguez shares a montage of unseen family photos for special reason

Alex is a proud father of two daughters who he shares with his first wife Cynthia Scurtis. His eldest, Natasha Alexander, was born in November 2004, while their second daughter, Ella Alexander, was born in 2008.

The same year Ella was born, A-Rod and Cynthia parted ways and Cynthia filed for divorce citing "emotional abandonment." In 2011, the sportsman and businessman then began dating Torrie Wilson but the couple split after four years together.

Alex is now dating fitness guru Jac

In February 2017, Alex began dating Jennifer Lopez and two years later they announced their engagement. However, the couple called off their plans to wed and parted ways in 2021. Singer J-Lo said at the time: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Alex was previously engaged to Jennifer Lopez

Since then, Jennifer has found love again with former flame Ben Affleck. The couple, who originally got engaged in 2002 but split soon after, reunited in 2021 much to the delight of fans. They got engaged in April 2022 and tied the knot later that year.

Meanwhile, at the end of 2022, A-Rod confirmed his romance with fitness guru Jac on social media. He debuted his new relationship by sharing a photo of him standing next to Jac alongside his two daughters as they marked the holiday season.

