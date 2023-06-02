Holly Willoughby breaks social media silence amid Phillip Schofield's devastated interviews

Holly Willoughby took to social media on Thursday evening whilst Phillip Schofield undertook his first interviews since his affair with a much younger colleague on This Morning was revealed last week.

The Wylde Moon creator shared a holiday post on the lifestyle brand's official Instagram account. In the photo, Holly was captured in a mid-break snap - her bobbed platinum locks drenched. Her makeup-free skin looked picture-perfect as she dried the ends of her hair with a towel.

Captioning the post, she penned: "We all love the sunshine, but it can do some sneaky damage to our hair if we don't protect it. Holly's hair-guru @cilerpeksah_hairstylist is here with her professional tips to make sure your hair stays safe all summer long. Tap the link in bio to see how to protect yours from the sun, the sea, and the swimming pools."

The star is due to return to her stint on This Morning on Monday after Phillip resigned from the programme. The post marks the first time the star has said anything since her statement regarding the incident last week which read: "It's taken time to process yesterday's news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to find out that was a lie. Holly."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly and Phillip hosted the show together for 20 years

During his interview with the BBC's broadcast media editor, Amol Rajan, Phillip opened up about his friendship with Holly and how sorry he feels having lied to her. "I WhatsApped her on the day I put out the statement," he started. "I said that you don't have to reply, you probably can't, but I want to say I'm desperately, desperately sorry." He continued, adding that the mother-of-three had yet to respond to his message.

He continued: "I adore Holly. I've always adored her. She's my TV sister. I don't have a problem with her at all. I would say to everyone, my family, friends, my work colleagues, to ITV, the public, my management company, the people I lied to: I am desperately sorry. But principally I would like to apologise to him."

© Shutterstock The mother-of-three was by his side when he came out back in 2020

Phillip quit This Morning two weeks ago after 20 years on the show following growing reports that there was a rift between him and Holly after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was convicted and imprisoned for 11 sexual offences involving a child.

Shortly after, Phillip confessed to having the affair. He has repeatedly denied that Holly and his colleagues at ITV had any knowledge of the situation, describing their makeup room as their "sanctuary" where they told each other everything. Despite that, he revealed the affair was the one thing he never told her.

