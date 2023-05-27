Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Holly Willoughby releases statement following Phillip's affair confession: 'It's been very hurtful'
Subscribe

Holly Willoughby releases statement following Phillip's affair confession

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presented This Morning for 13 years together

Holly Willoughby with blank expression
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreOnline News Editor

Phillip Schofield's co-star Holly Willoughby has released a statement following his decision to confess to having had an affair with a younger male employee at ITV.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she confessed to feeling hurt, saying that Phillip had lied to her about his relationship. In the statement, she said: "It's taken time to process yesterday's news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to find out that was a lie. Holly."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.

Other topics

More Celebrity News

See more