Holly Willoughby releases statement following Phillip's affair confession

Phillip Schofield's co-star Holly Willoughby has released a statement following his decision to confess to having had an affair with a younger male employee at ITV.



Taking to her Instagram Stories, she confessed to feeling hurt, saying that Phillip had lied to her about his relationship. In the statement, she said: "It's taken time to process yesterday's news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to find out that was a lie. Holly."

