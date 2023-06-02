Jonah Hill welcomes first baby with girlfriend Olivia Miller

The news comes a day after sister Beanie Feldstein revealed she was married

Superbad actor Jonah Hill is a father! The 39-year-old and his girlfriend Olivia Miller recently welcomed their first baby, his reps confirmed.

The news comes after his sister Beanie Feldstein married her longtime girlfriend Bonnie-Chance Roberts on May 20, although Jonah did not appear in any pictures.

Olivia, a co-founder of online vintage site Chasseresse with her sister Raychel Roberts, was pictured with a baby bump earlier in March as she went shopping in Los Angeles. She was also seen wearing a sparkling ring on her engagement finger, sparking rumors that the two were set to wed.

Jonah and Olivia were first pictured together in Santa Barbara in September 2022. He was previously engaged to Gianna Santos before the two ended their relationship in October 2020. The actor was also linked to surfer Sarah Brady, after he picked up the sport, but he shut down claims they were engaged in 2022.

In 2018 Jonah spoke openly about his decision to lead a healthier lifestyle, sharing that he began to "understand how much [it] hurt” to be called “fat and gross and unattractive” early in his career.

“I’m under construction like we all are, you know what I mean? We’re all just trying to figure it out," he said.

On Instagram in 2021 he posted shirtless pictures and told fans he had never taken his shirt in a pool until his mid-30s. "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers,” he wrote via Instagram.

“So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase [sic] me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post. And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post.’ It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love."

It's been a week of love and good news for the family, as it also emerged this week his younger sister Beanie had wed her girlfriend of five years.

Beanie and Bonnie met in 2018, working on the adaptation of How to Build a Girl, and married at Cedar Lakes Estate, a summer camp in Massachusetts.

The camp, a cherished place deeply intertwined with Beanie's family history and their love story, was a natural choice for their fairytale wedding which saw Beanie wearing a custom Gucci gown that was vintage yet modern, that incorporated Beanie's love for bows and a tribute to her mother's wedding dress from 1975.

For Bonnie, they sought to redefine bridal suiting and the final pick was a stylish, whimsical, and completely unexpected bridal suit.

