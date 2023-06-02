Natalie Portman paid romantic tribute to Benjamin Millepied on 10th wedding anniversary before shocking affair reports

Natalie Portman paid a romantic tribute to her husband Benjamin Millepied just months before the pair reportedly began suffering from problems in their marriage.

"Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better…" she captioned a picture of the two of them taken on the red carpet years prior. Posted on their 10th wedding anniversary in August 2022, it came just months before she began filming her new movie May December, during which time she and Benjamin, the father of her two children, allegedly began having marital issues.

© Unique Nicole Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman wed in 2012

The two later reconnected but new reports claim that the 45-year-old ballet dancer recently had a short-lived affair with a young French woman. Natalie and Benjamin are now said to be focusing on their family as they look to rebuild their marriage.

Thor star Natalie and dancer Benjamin first met on the set of the 2010 movie Black Swan, for which she won the Best Actress award at the 2011 Oscars, and they tied the knot in California in 2012.

They welcomed their 11-year-old son Aleph in 2011 – he is named after the first letter in the Hebrew alphabet - and their son Amalia was born in 2016.

© Lionel Hahn They reportedly began having problems in 2022

"I met my husband on [the set of Black Swan], so I think I was in, like, dreamland," Portman said during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018.

"He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories]. It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don't know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, 'Oh this is the person.'"

© Photo: Rex Natalie in Black Swan

They also worked together on the 2018 film Vox Lux.

Natalie regularly shares her support for Benjamin in social media, and most recently praised his "gorgeous" new film Carmen.

"So excited for you all to see @benjaminmillepied’s gorgeous new film Carmen with original music by @nicholasbritell and starring the brilliant actors @melissabarreram, @rossydpalma, and #PaulMescal — in US theaters April 21 in New York & Los Angeles, in French theaters June 14," she captioned a post that included the trailer.

© VALERIE MACON Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attend the red carpet for the premiere of Carmen during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival

She also attended the Toronto International Film Festival with Benjamin in September 2022 to promote the film, however he was not in attendance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival where Natalie promoted her new film May December alongside Julianne Moore.

