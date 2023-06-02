Nick Cannon offers update on Jamie Foxx's health scare after replacing him on Beat Shazam

Nick Cannon has an update on his friend Jamie Foxx, acknowledging that the actor will "address his waiting fans" when the time is right.

“One thing I’ve always respected about how Jamie’s moved throughout his entire career, if you’ve noticed, he’s always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private,” Nick, 42, told Extra TV Thursday.

"I believe when he’s ready, he’s going to address the awaiting fans in the world [about his health scare] the way that only he can," he continued, adding that he is "in the same boat" as everyone else when it comes to the details of Jamie's condition.

© Karwai Tang Jamie reportedly is now recovering in a specialist facility

Nick's comments come after Mike Tyson alleged the actor had suffered a stroke. The Oscar-winning star's family have only said he suffered a "medical complication" while filming his upcoming Netflix movie, Back in Action, with Cameron Diaz.

But it appears Jamie has a long way to go in his recovery after being discharged from the hospital as former professional boxer Mike gave an update on his friend's health.

"He's not feeling well. They said a stroke. I have no idea what happened to him," Mike said during an appearance on the latest episode of the Valuetainment podcast.

© Phillip Faraone Mike claimed that Jamie had a stroke

Jamie is now reportedly recovering at a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago which specializes in treatment for adults with "severe complex conditions", including stroke recovery. The Ray star was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, last month.

His daughter, Corinne, shared a statement posted on behalf of the family on April 13, revealing that her dad had suffered a "medical complication" and was now on the path to recovery.

The family statement read: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday [Tuesday]. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

© Getty Images Corinne has kept fans updated on her father

In early May, Jamie broke his silence with a message on his Instagram Stories in which he wrote that he is "feeling blessed" for all the well-wishes being sent his way.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed" he penned. He also thanked Nick, who will be stepping in as a temporary host on Beat Shazam as Jamie continues to recover, adding: "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon."

© Getty Jamie's friends and family have shared their prayers

His famous friends and family have shared their prayers for the star's recovery, with longtime friend and model Nicole Murphy telling People: "I just pray everything will be okay. We love Jamie. You know, he's so talented and he's an iconic person. He's just amazing. He's like a brother to me, and I adore him. I really pray that everything works out for the best for him."

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence also shared his prayers, telling Extra: "My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person."