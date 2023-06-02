Hoda Kotb's emotional message leaves Today fans in tears

Hoda Kotb left fans emotional on Friday as she shared a heartwarming video of teenagers supporting each other. "Happy Friday— thank you @goodnews_movement," she captioned the video that showed a young girl who was battling cancer receive an appearance from her friends, who had all shaved their heads in support.

"NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE: Teen fighting cancer is surprised by her group of friends when they show up to her house after shaving their own heads in an act of solidarity. If you have friends, you have everything!" the initial post from the publication read.

"I needed to see this. Thank you for showing how good people still are," commented one fan on Hoda's post as another shared: "Those kids are amazing. Thank you kids for showing us the right way, the only way, LOVE and COMPASSION."

"I’m not crying you’re crying," added a third.

© Getty Hoda Kotb said she's ready for a new start

Hoda's hopeful message comes after her own family rallied around her when the renowned journalist and Today co-host's three-year-old daughter spent time in intensive care. In March, the Emmy Award-winning journalist took a break from her co-hosting duties on Today with Hoda & Jenna when Hope's health complications escalated.

"My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week," the 58-year-old said during the March 6 episode. "I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."

© Instagram Hoda hasn't revealed why Hope was in the hspital

Speaking at the Webby Awards in New York, where she bagged the Best Interview/Talk Show Podcast for her series 'Making Space with Hoda Kotb,' she shared with People that her eldest daughter Haley Joy, six, whom Hoda adopted two years before Hope, had been a pillar of support for her younger sister.

Hoda also shows her own support to friends including her co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager.

© Getty Images Savannah and Hoda on the Today Show

Hoda and Savannah are particularly close and opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview to speak about their friendship and how much they love working together. to speak about their friendship and how much they love working together, with Hoda sharing: "In life, I live by this mantra - 'It gets greater, later,' - and all the best things in my life have happened since I turned 50. I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having.

"I have two children that were even so far out of my dreams so I'm thankful for the fact that magic still happens later in life. It really does get greater later. It gets better and I'm grateful for that."

© Hoda Kotb on Instagram Hoda and Jenna recently spent time in New Orleans together

"We feel grateful every single day," Savannah gushed.

"I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."