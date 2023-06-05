Helen Skelton wows in red bikini in holiday snaps - and Gemma Atkinson has cheeky response

Helen Skelton always looks amazing, and her snaps from a fun camping trip during the half-term holidays are no different! Posing in a lake sporting a wetsuit pulled down to her waist, the Countryfile star looked happy and content whilst wearing a red bikini top.

Her caption filled in her fans on what sounds like a very hectic weekend, reading: "Busy half term…. Fridge crying to be restocked, machine groaning under the washing but we go back to school grateful for the time and sunshine thanks big bro for the Wembley memories (@bbc5live @bbcsounds my show still available 10am-12).

"Thanks @draytonmanor for the lovely stay, cheers lakes for a glorious camping trip, even squeezed in a morning with @gooutdoors fam, a party for each child and an eve with old pals (soap award pic pending) Thanks as always to the parents and their constant logistical support. Back to work for a rest."

In a second snap, the mum-of-three was trying out her paddle boarding skills, and her pal Gemma Atkinson jokily responded about her own efforts at the watersport. She wrote: "I can only manage about 6 seconds stood on one of those," with a laughing crying and facepalm emoji.

Helen Skelton wows in red bikini and wetsuit

Her former Strictly pals Karen Hauer and Dianne Buswell also replied with clapping hands emojis and love heart emojis respectively - we love to see how they’re all still pals since their time on the show!

Helen appeared on the 2022 version of the show, coming runner-up to Hamza Yassin. The TV personality shares three children; Ernie, seven, Louis, eight, and one year old Elsie, with her rugby player ex Richie Myler.

Helen Skelton on a paddleboard during half-term holidays - and Gemma Atkinson admitted she wasn't very good at the water sport!

The former couple split back April 2022 after welcoming their youngest child four months earlier. Richie has since welcomed a baby with his girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill. The team's coach Rohan Smith confirmed that Richie and Stephanie had welcomed their first baby together, saying: "Richie has spent a bunch of time in hospital with the birth of his new little baby, so we've given him a little time off to settle in at home."

© Getty The couple split in 2022

At the time of their split, the Countryfile star shared a statement which read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

© Instagram Helen with baby Elsie

Speaking to Grazia about her life, Helen previously said: "My life's no different to millions of other people's lives. Lots of people have the same sorts of things to look after and sort out. I think life is fun, and short, and wonderful, and you just take each chapter as it comes along. There's no point overthinking stuff, you just get on with it."

