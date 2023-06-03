Helen Skelton is a vision in tiny black bikini – wow!

Helen Skelton took full advantage of the sunshine over the weekend as she enjoyed a fun day out with her family.

The 39-year-old donned a tiny black bikini to enjoy a swim with her children and shared a video of herself jumping off a dock. While Helen was filmed from a distance, her slim physique was still clear to see.

Captioning the post, Helen wrote: "Grateful to live so close to glorious places….. grateful to people who remind me NEVER to swim without a buoyancy aid. Always to have grown ups watching on. Only to swim totally sober. Never underestimate the cold, the depth, the length of time it takes to warm up or the shock factor. Swim safe."

© Instagram Helen looked gorgeous in her bikini

Helen's family day out comes after she touched upon experiencing some "lows" during her family's fun-filled weekend at the football last week. In a post shared on Instagram, the mum-of-three – who split from her husband Richie Myler last year – told fans how you have to "milk the highs".

"Family WhatsApp still on fire," she candidly wrote. "You got to milk the highs right…. Because there's plenty of lows…. Full disclosure (because a few messaged me to ask why we care) both Grandads watched the @officialcufc forever, my aunts and uncles on both sides go, my cousins go, their kids and now my kids have started going - throw into the mix my bro started his career there as a boy and is now the assistant manager there.

"Then there is the small matter of our parents taking us all over the country to watch this team as children…" She added: "I haven't paid attention for years but like a few peeps I am watching now thanks for being legends @rebeccawalls85 @katesf09 @kerry_1980_kelly #football #family #memories #playoffs #wembley #grateful #sport #ittakesavillage #proud #teamwork #itsafamilything."

© Instagram The presenter is a doting mother

© Instagram Helen shares her three kids with her ex

Fans were quick to respond with reassuring messages, with one writing: "Remember the highs they get you through the lows xxx." Another said: "Wonderful memories Helen. What a day you must have had." A third post read: "Your commentary on @bbc5live was awesome. Not even a fan, but I am of yours. #natural #intellectual #gotballsofsteel #familyshouldbeproud #leadbyexample #womeninspiringwomen Nothing this woman can't do. Big love."

© Getty The couple split in 2022

Helen shares three children with her rugby player ex Richie. The former couple split in April 2022 just four months after welcoming their youngest. Richie has since moved on to his current girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill, whose father, Andrew Thirkill is the president of Leeds Rhinos, the rugby team Richie plays for.

They welcomed their first child together in April. At the time of their split, the Countryfile star shared a statement which read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

