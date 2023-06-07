BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst reveals relatable pregnancy craving ahead of baby's due date

Nina Warhust looked positively glowing as she shared a stunning new mirror selfie on Wednesday.

Sharing the snap on her Instagram Stories, the BBC Breakfast host - who is pregnant with her third child – showcased her blossoming bump as she happily posed with some chocolate in her hands.

© Instagram The BBC Breakfast host shared this new mirror selfie

"How I shall miss the mid morning choc binge apropos nada," she said about her very relatable pregnancy craving.

The fun post comes shortly after Nina revealed that her due date is fast approaching when a Twitter fan complimented her dress on Sunday morning's show and asked about her pregnancy. The follower wrote: "Love your dress, when is the baby due you must be soon. My eldest was a June baby and it was really hot when I had her back in 83." To which, Nina replied: "Awww and your baby is turning 40! Not long now - am coping with the weather, thank you xx."

The journalist is preparing for the arrival of her third child. Nina is already a doting mum to two boys, which she shares with her husband Ted. Their eldest son, Digby, was born in 2016 and their second child, Michael, arrived two years later in 2018. Nina and Ted, who reportedly works as a caterer, have been married since 2014.

© Instagram Nina is expecting her third child

The couple met while on holiday in Tisno, Croatia back in 2013 and went on to tie the knot the following year. The 42-year-old announced her third pregnancy back in March in an Instagram post to celebrate Mother's Day.

Sharing a carousel of snaps documenting her pregnancy, including one showing Nina cradling her growing bump, she shared her experience so far in a candid statement that read: "I'd like to say 'you got this Mama!' But maybe you haven't. I dunno. It's hard, isn't it?

"That said we are doing it again. It's been a funky few months… involving intense migraines, vomiting, morning kebabs, first-time acne, small acts of violence against fruit, afternoon kebabs, tears, spontaneous snoozes, anxiety, and more kebabs."

Nina continued: "I am settling into the middle chunk (emphasis on chunk) and enjoying the wonders of Mother Nature and her tiny kicks and flutters. The boys and the cat have been enjoying their new chair. God willing, Baby Doner-Shish joins the outside world in the summer."

