BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst shares rare photo of lookalike sisters

BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst shared a rare photo with her sisters at the weekend.

The sweet photo showed the journalist - who is pregnant with her third child - standing next to her siblings and their mother as they smiled at the camera. And her Instagram followers were left amazed over the family resemblance.

Nina seen with her mother and two sisters

However, the family reunion took place as they grieved over the loss of three loved ones who passed away in the space of just a few months.

"With my Mum sisters at a memorial celebration yesterday ('no black please')," she wrote in the caption."We've said three big goodbyes in the last few months to people we loved very much [heart emoji]. And they loved us since we were kids - guided us, made us laugh, helped us feel safe."

She added: "It's been bruising having a run of grief, but made me appreciative of the support you get from the special elders of your extended village - whatever that is and whoever they are. Thank you Jacko, Sue and Mazza. I hope we pay it forward to the next lot.

The BBC journalist announced her third pregnancy on Instagram earlier this year

"We've also celebrated! It’s made me realise that lots of the tears are because the right farewells are full of gratitude and are something beautiful (… a reflection of our clan; when the wake invite said 'Carriages at 6pm,' two of my aunties thought 'Carriages' was a hot venue in Bath for an after party. Yes Andrea and Jayne ! ) x."

Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Omg you all look so alike." Another said: "Gosh you can tell you are all sisters!" A third post read: "4 peas! Are your sisters twins? Very sorry for your losses; love the bright colours, that’s the way to do it."

A fourth person added: "Now we can clearly see you’re all related, what a lovely photo xx sorry for your losses x." Another remarked: "Blimey Nina, you look so much like your mum and sisters! Beautiful."

WATCH: Nina Warhurst left shaking after on-air stunt on BBC Breakfast

Meanwhile, Nina is preparing for the arrival of her third child. She is already a doting mum to two boys, which she shares with her husband Ted. Their eldest son, Digby, was born in 2016 and their second child, Michael, arrived two years later in 2018.

Nina and Ted, who reportedly works as a caterer, have been married since 2014. The couple met while on holiday in Tisno, Croatia back in 2013 and went on to tie the knot the following year.

