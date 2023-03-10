BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst reveals work blunder involving son

BBC Breakfast host Nina Warhurst has recalled a memorable story - something which involved her work and one of her sons.

Taking to her Instagram Stories this week, the journalist shared a throwback photo from five years ago from the time she accidentally drove to work with her son in tow.

"Facebook reminding me it's five years since I pulled up to the work car park and realised I'd forgotten to drop the kid at nursery," she wrote.

Nina shared this funny post with fans this week

Nina, 42, is a doting mum to her two boys, Digby, six, and Michael, four, whom she shares with her husband Ted.

The journalist, who has become a familiar face to many thanks to her role on BBC Breakfast, is often praised by fans for her very relatable posts sharing the ups and downs of parenting.

Back in September, Nina shared a snap of her and her husband grinning from ear to ear while enjoying a night out on the town for a friend's birthday. In the post, she thanked her "babysitters from heaven" for taking care of her two sons so that mum and dad could have an evening to themselves.

She wrote in the caption: "The smiles that scream 'overnight babysitter'. London snack tour 2022 complete. The trip started with throwing 2 x sick bowls from child 1 out of the car window (M6 & M25 to keep it geographically balanced)."

She continued: "The trip ended with a stranger offering me the priority seat on the tube because he thought I was pregnant," adding: "But all in all 24 hours of lovely."

Meanwhile, at the start of the week, Nina thanked viewers for their support after opening up about her father's dementia diagnosis. The presenter revealed how caring for him has impacted the lives of Nina and her two sisters, Amy and Mel, after he was diagnosed last year.

She wrote: "I'm just getting through some of the messages and will try to reply tomorrow. Thanks so much. It’s a huge comfort to read other experiences.

"My sisters showed Dad the @BBCBreakfast report. He recognised us all, and asked if we'd ever shut up," she said, adding a sighing emoji as well as a laughing emoji.

