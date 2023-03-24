Naga Munchetty always entertains fans when she's presenting BBC Breakfast, and her sporty selfies always win the approval of her followers.

On Friday, the presenter shared a photo after a fitness session, admitting that she "didn't want to" do her routine in the first place, but had powered through nonetheless. Naga looked absolutely stunning in her slinky black gym top, alongside a pair of earpods, so that she could listen to her tunes while out running.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty shares inspirational post

Loading the player...

In her caption, she shared "Didn't want to. Did it. It's done. #run Happy Friday xx."

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty's corset wedding dress almost ruined key moment

Naga's admission earned her the support of fans, one of whom labelled her as "inspirational" while a second commented: "I know the feeling. Just keep turning up......"

A third shared: "Wowser totally inspiring and totally gorgeous and utterly divine and totally scrumptious," and a fourth added: "Well done Naga. Onwards to the weekend flower."

Naga's fitness post was incredibly relatable

The 48-year-old often impresses her fans with her honesty and last month she surprised them when she opened up about her use of makeup.

She wrote: "First outdoor run of 2023. Ooh lovely and refreshing. (Yes, I slept in my make-up) [face palm emoji]."

MORE: Viewers in giggles over Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt's bizarre exchange on BBC Breakfast

GALLERY: BBC Breakfast hosts' weddings unearthed: From Naga Munchetty's mishap to Sally Nugent's rare photo

Fans were quick to comment on the post – and were full of compliments for the news host.

"Your 'slept in make-up' looks better than my 'fresh on make-up," one told Naga. "With or without the make-up… your eyes have it," a second shared.

Naga consistently updates fans on her fitness journey

A third wrote: "Good work. Slept in your make up? you rock star!" And a fourth joked: "Please tell me what makeup! I wake up looking like Uncle Fester!"

Naga has been an avid runner for years, and has previously shared with her followers her main tip with the exercise – compression leggings.

She captioned the selfie: "Managed to catch some sun for the Saturday run. Treated myself to some compression running leggings too - meant no calf muscle twinges today. Feeling grateful."

Some followers agreed with the running hack with one commenting: "I won't run without compression socks, the difference is amazing!" and others were keen to learn more with one enquiring: "Ooooh compression running leggings? Where did you get them? Were they very hot to run in?"

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.