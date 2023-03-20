BBC Breakfast Nina Warhurst announces pregnancy with very relatable post The broadcaster shared the news on Mother's Day

Congratulations are in order for BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst who has announced she is pregnant with her third child. The broadcaster took to Instagram on Mothering Sunday to share the lovely news with her followers in a sweet post showing off her growing baby bump.

Nina wrote a lengthy caption to mark the day and pay tribute to mothers everywhere and share her candid experience with her third pregnancy so far. She said in part: "I'd like to say 'you got this Mama!' But maybe you haven't. I dunno. It's hard, isn't it?

Nina shared the happy news on her Instagram

"That said we are doing it again. It's been a funky few months… involving intense migraines, vomiting, morning kebabs, first-time acne, small acts of violence against fruit, afternoon kebabs, tears, spontaneous snoozes, anxiety, and more kebabs."

Nina continued: "I am settling into the middle chunk (emphasis on chunk) and enjoying the wonders of Mother Nature and her tiny kicks and flutters. The boys and the cat have been enjoying their new chair. God willing, Baby Doner-Shish joins the outside world in the summer."

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst inundated with messages after emotional family insight

MORE: BBC Breakfast stars Jon Kay and Carol Kirkwood missing from show

WATCH: BBC Breakfast viewers left bewildered after presenters have strange discussion

Loading the player...

The post on social media featured a series of images. The first showed Nina cradling her growing bump while on the set of BBC Breakfast, while the second was a selfie of Nina to demonstrate the symptoms she outlined in the caption.

Another sweet photo showed her hugging both her boys and their family cat in their home, with Nina's bump underneath her jumper. The TV star's fans were quick to send well wishes and congratulatory messages to Nina in the comments section.

Nina shared her very relatable pregnancy experience with her followers

One person wrote: "Congratulations, that’s amazing news, bet the boys can’t wait." A second said: "Congratulations Nina and family. Best wishes to you all x," as a third added: "Congratulations, that’s amazing news, bet the boys can't wait."

Nina is already a doting mum to two boys, Digby, aged six, and Michael, aged four, whom she shares with her husband, Ted. Nina and her husband, a caterer, have been married since 2014.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.