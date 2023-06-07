Gemma Atkinson showcases bare baby bump in gorgeous new photo

The former Strictly star is due to welcome her second child with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson is due to welcome her second child this month with fiancé Gorka Marquez, and on Wednesday, the former Strictly star shared a stunning baby bump photo.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 38-year-old radio host shared a new mirror selfie giving centre stage to her blossoming baby bump. In the radiant photo, Gemma posed side-on, revealing her huge bare bump in all its glory.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shows off bare baby bump during pregnancy workout

She looked super stylish in a pair of comfortable jogging bottoms and a strappy black top. Gemma wore her blonde hair in a playful bun and swept her locks back with a stretchy, yoga headband.

Captioning the photo, the mother-of-one penned: "Had my appointment with @private_midwives yesterday. Little man is exactly where he needs to be. Head down, arse up [laughing face emoji]."

© Instagram Gemma showcased her growing baby bump

She went on to say: "Head is well and truly down there now which I'm reminded of every time I walk, sit, get in and out the car or pick up Mia," followed by a red heart emoji.

Gemma's pet dog Norman also featured in the snap, alongside the text: "What's in there??"

The former Hollyoaks star's post comes after she served up some high-octane glamour at the British Soap Awards. The star took to the stage to present an award with Emmerdale star Mark Charnock.

© Getty The TV star was glowing

For the glitzy occasion, Gemma donned a striking white gown glittering with sequins. Her spellbinding dress featured long sleeves, a high neck and a daring thigh-high split.

After the awards show, Gemma shared a carousel of gorgeous outfits photos – and wow did she look amazing.

© Getty Gemma Atkinson at the BRITs in 2022

"Last night's British Soap Awards! What an honour it was to be asked to present the outstanding achievement award to my lovely friend Mark Charnock. Such a deserving winner," the star noted in her caption.

She continued: "The soaps were always a night I looked forward to when I worked on Hollyoaks & Emmerdale, a chance for everyone to party together. Back in the day one of the last to leave the afterparty to last night not even attending the afterparty because my feet, legs and lower back were all aching. However, for the show itself I felt like a pregnant princess in my dress."

© Getty The couple are expecting their second child

Gemma is due to welcome her second child with Gorka later this month. The couple – who found love on Strictly Come Dancing – are already doting parents to three-year-old daughter Mia.

The blonde beauty welcomed Mia in July 2019 after a traumatic birthing experience. Gemma required an emergency C-section and later experienced haemorrhaging which resulted in her losing "a lot of blood."

© Instagram Gemma welcomed Mia in 2019

At the time of Mia's birth, Gemma penned an emotional message on Instagram which read: "And just like that, we're a three! Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gorks couldn’t be happier. She's incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times! Little Miss independent already!"

