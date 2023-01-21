Gemma Atkinson and Strictly's Gorka Marquez expecting second baby The couple are already parents to daughter Mia

Congratulations are in order! Gemma Atkinson has revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, who is engaged to professional dancer Gorka Marquez, announced the happy news on social media on Saturday, writing: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year."

She added: "We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie."

The Strictly lovebirds - who met on the BBC show in 2017 - are already parents to their daughter Mia, whom they welcomed in July 2019.

Since becoming a mother, Gemma has made no secret how much she is relishing parenthood. However, the journey wasn't always smooth sailing.

The radio presenter needed to have an emergency c-section when Mia's heart rate dropped suddenly, with Gemma suffering a haemorrhage after the birth, losing nearly a litre of blood.

Gemma and Gorka are expecting a boy

Despite the difficulties she faced following the birth of Mia, Gemma confessed she would love to have another baby with her fiancé. "I'm at the stage where I want a sister or brother for Mia," she explained on Steph's Packed Lunch.

"The first few months of Mia's life, I kept saying to my partner, Gorka, 'I'm not going through that again.' I've now come of it and I feel I could."

Taking part in a Q&A in 2021, Gemma was asked whether she was put off having another child following Mia's "traumatic birth," to which she replied: "Lots asking if my experience has put me off having more children. Absolutely not. If we're lucky enough I'd love a sibling for Mia, but when she's older now! When she can wipe her own bum maybe."

