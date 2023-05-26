Gemma Atkinson reacts as replacement is revealed ahead of looming due date

The Hits radio presenter is due to welcome her second baby with Gorka Marquez any day now

Gemma Atkinson said farewell to the radio waves last week as she prepares to welcome her second child with fiancé Gorka Marquez this summer.

And on Thursday, it was revealed that Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has been announced as the new host for Hits Radio's evening show – covering for Gemma whilst she takes a break to have her baby.

Brooke, 30, has co-hosted specials for the station before but from 5 June she'll be on air every weekday, live from Manchester, presenting alongside Mike Toolan.

Of the news, Brooke said: "I am thrilled to be keeping Gemma's seat warm for her whilst she's away. I've just had some time off being a mum myself, so I know how she's feeling, and I've assured Gemma her show is in safe hands.

Brooke Vincent is taking over from Gemma who is preparing to welcome her second child

"It's equally exciting and daunting to be filling in, but I love the Hits Radio family and can't wait to be on air, live from Manchester every day, chatting with Mike and all the listeners."

After sharing the exciting announcement on Instagram, Gemma was quick to respond by writing: "You'll smash it!!! Good luck (with Tools obv) [laughing emoji]."

© Instagram Gemma gifted her colleagues a cardboard cutout of herself ahead of her maternity leave

The former Strictly Come Dancing star will soon be welcoming a little boy. She recently revealed she doesn't want to put any extra pressure on herself when the time comes.

Asked about her due date, Gemma told fans last month: "I've been asked this a lot but I've specifically asked for a time frame instead of a due date for a few reasons… 1. I think we become too obsessed with that one day.

"2. If there arrive before or after that day we start 'they are late or early panic / anxiety'. So with that in mind I've asked for a 'timeframe'.

© Getty Gorka and Gemma are already parents to little Mia

"I've been told any time from the back few weeks in June to the front few weeks in July he could be coming. Happier me that way as I'm more chilled and accepting of he'll come when he's ready."

The former Hollyoaks actress shared news of her pregnancy back in January with a series of touching photos. Alongside the pictures, she gushed: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year.

"We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

Gemma - who met professional dancer on Gorka on Strictly in 2017 - are already parents to their daughter Mia, whom they welcomed in July 2019.

