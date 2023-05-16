Gemma Atkinson melts hearts with adorable video of daughter Mia ahead of due date

The former Hollyoaks actress is expecting her second child with beau Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson sparked a sweet fan reaction on Tuesday when she shared a heartwarming video of her daughter Mia preparing for her big sister duties.

Taking to Instagram, Gemma - who is pregnant with her second child – posted a sweet clip of little Mia getting to grips with nappy changing. Channelling her inner big sister, Mia could be seen adroitly securing a turquoise nappy with the help of her famous mum.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson showcases bare baby bump in flawless new video

At the end of the video, Mia triumphantly held up her toy baby with a look of pure delight etched across her face.

Captioning the post, Gemma gushed: "Our little helper in waiting @gorka_marquez," followed by a teary-eyed emoji and a bright red heart.

© Instagram Mia tried her hand at nappy changing

Gemma's fiancé Gorka was amongst the first to react. Amused by the wholesome update, the Strictly professional responded with a punchy one-liner which read: "Better than me lol."

READ: Strictly's Gorka Marquez makes emotional confession ahead of Gemma Atkinson's due date

MORE: Gemma Atkinson left stunned by surprise baby shower

A second follower remarked: "Aww [loved-up emoji] she’s going to be the best big sister," while a third chimed in: "Oh my god I just love her! Her little accent and the things she comes out with are adorable! You guys have done an amazing job with her."

© Getty The duo are set to welcome a baby boy

Stunned by little Mia's impressive skills, a fourth fan gushed: "Looks like you will be able to put your feet up and rest once baby has arrived," and a fifth sweetly added: "Who here thinks that Mia has a future as an actress like @glouiseatkinson big sister is going to be the BEST helper."

Gemma, who met professional dancer Gorka on the hit BBC show in 2017 when the former actress competed as a contestant, announced her joyous pregnancy news back in January.

© Instagram The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

"Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year," she penned alongside an adorable black and white image of the mum-to-be cradling her blossoming bump.

She continued: "We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

© Instagram Gemma cradling her baby bump

After a whirlwind romance, the couple welcomed daughter Mia in 2019. Gemma went through a complicated labour involving an emergency C-section. And shortly after giving birth, the TV star experienced a terrifying haemorrhage which saw her lose "a lot of blood."

© Instagram Mia is set to become a big sister

In 2021, lovebirds Gemma and Gorka announced their engagement. Gorka popped the question on Valentine's Day, proposing with a gobstopper diamond ring thought to be worth an eye-watering £11,900.

Gemma shared her happy news on Instagram, writing: "Valentine's forever... Of course I said yes [heart emoji]."

© Instagram Gemma welcomed Mia in 2019

The couple are thought to be planning a "small" wedding ceremony followed by a "big party," later this year. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Gemma revealed: "We have spoken about getting married a few times, talking about what we want to do.

"Half the time we say we should just go to the registry office and do it there, and then it's done, then have a big party. I think that will be the route we will go down.

"Two of my friends are getting married, one at Christmas and one next year and seeing the stress they have gone through planning a big wedding, I'm kind of like, no, I'll do a little small wedding and throw a big party afterwards."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.