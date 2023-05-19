Gemma Atkinson shares big news after fiancée Gorka Marquez reveals fears for baby's birth

The radio star and her Strictly fiancé are due to welcome their second child next month

Gemma Atkinson is officially on maternity leave! The radio host announced the happy news on Thursday on her Instagram, and revealed she won't be returning to Hits Radio until next year.

Alongside a cheeky clip from comedy film The Hangover, the mother-of-one wrote: "Final show done. Officially on maternity leave! And that's how I've just left producer Matt and @miketoolan in the studio carpark. I'll be back on air with the gang next spring but until then, enjoy! And thanks for tuning in."

Gemma documented her last day in the studio on her Instagram Stories, revealing the incredible leaving present she had given her colleagues – a cardboard cutout of herself.

© Instagram Gemma gifted her colleagues a cardboard cutout of herself

The big surprise, however, was for the pregnant star, who received a call, live on air, from her fiancée Gorka Marquez.

The star, who is currently on tour with the Strictly pros was asked how he was feeling ahead of the arrival of baby number two and the Spanish dancer was quick to voice his concerns over the baby's birth – watch the video below to find out why.

Gorka Marquez talks openly about baby's birth and why he is dreading it

Although Gorka will be touring until the end of the month, Gemma will be able to spend quality time with their daughter Mia as their son is not due until the end of June or early July.

The star away from having an actual date in order not to induce any stress if the baby came early or late.

© Instagram The couple already have a daughter named Mia

The former Hollyoaks actress explained recently: "I've been asked this a lot but I've specifically asked for a time frame instead of a due date for a few reasons… 1. I think we become too obsessed with that one day.

"2. If they arrive before or after that day we start 'they are late or early panic / anxiety'. So with that in mind I've asked for a 'timeframe'.

© Instagram Gemma has been documenting her pregnancy on social media

"I've been told any time from the back few weeks in June to the front few weeks in July he could be coming. Happier me that way as I'm more chilled and accepting of he'll come when he's ready."

Gemma, who met professional dancer Gorka on the hit BBC show in 2017 when the former actress competed as a contestant, announced her joyous pregnancy news back in January.

© Instagram Mia is set to become a big sister

"Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year," she penned alongside an adorable black and white image of the mum-to-be cradling her blossoming bump.

She continued: "We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

© Instagram Pregnant Gemma recently enjoyed a babymoon in Spain

After a whirlwind romance, the couple welcomed daughter Mia in 2019. Gemma went through a complicated labour involving an emergency C-section. And shortly after giving birth, the TV star experienced a terrifying haemorrhage which saw her lose "a lot of blood."

In 2021, lovebirds Gemma and Gorka announced their engagement. Gorka popped the question on Valentine's Day, proposing with a gobstopper diamond ring thought to be worth an eye-watering £11,900.

Gemma has revealed her daughter Mia is really excited to welcome a baby brother

The couple are thought to be planning a "small" wedding ceremony followed by a "big party," later this year. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Gemma revealed: "We have spoken about getting married a few times, talking about what we want to do.

"Half the time we say we should just go to the registry office and do it there, and then it's done, then have a big party. I think that will be the route we will go down.

Gemma confirmed her pregnancy earlier in the year

"Two of my friends are getting married, one at Christmas and one next year and seeing the stress they have gone through planning a big wedding, I'm kind of like, no, I'll do a little small wedding and throw a big party afterwards."

