Kelly Clarkson shares incredible news - and fans are thrilled

Kelly Clarkson will soon be returning to the forefront of the music scene with her upcoming album, Chemistry, which is scheduled to be released on June 23.

Ahead of its release, the talented songstress has been getting excited and on Wednesday she shared an announcement that got everyone raving. Alongside a photo of the upcoming record's album cover and a newly announced bone vinyl version of the record. In her caption, Kelly enthused: "Pre-order #chemistry on opaque bone vinyl, exclusively at @walmart," before sharing the same post on her Instagram Stories. She finished her post with the wine glass, broken heart and sun emojis, hinting at the album's content.

Her over six million followers went wild in the comments as they celebrated the new version of the album. One said: "Already pre-ordered every vinyl variant there is for this album besides the standard coke bottle green that I'll buy in-person at a record store on release day."

A second added: "Probably more excited about this then I've been about anything in a long time," while a third posted: "Love the album cover. Very nice," and a fourth penned: "That's really awesome, can't wait to buy the new albums of Kelly Clarkson."

Kelly shared the news online

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kelly revealed that while her passionate singles "Mine" and "Me" hinted at some marital issues, she chose to draw a line when it came to revealing too much.

The "Miss Independent" singer admitted to being "definitely very honest" while creating Chemistry, hinting that her new music would address what "people are probably expecting" – her divorce.

© Getty Images Kelly's new album will be released on June 23

Kelly penned an impressive 40 to 50 songs for "Chemistry," but some tracks were "too truth-telling" to be included in the final selection of 14 songs. "I know people will hear this record and be like, 'Oh, damn, she went there!' and I'm like, 'No, I promise you I didn't,'" she shared.

That's not to say that Kelly shied away from vulnerability in the songs that made the cut. The album features several heart-wrenching tracks that she anticipates will bring her to tears during live performances. "It's hard for me not to tap back in because I feel like it's my job to emote what the lyrics are," she explained.

We can't wait for the new music!

As she prepares for her ten-night Las Vegas residency in July, Kelly is ready to embrace the emotional moments that will inevitably surface when she performs songs from her new album. Acknowledging that pain can still feel fresh, she said, "I don't have control over it. But what I do have control over is the fact that I know I don't have control over it, so it's fine."

