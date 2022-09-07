Kelly Clarkson will release a new album after five-year break

Kelly Clarkson will release a brand new album in 2023, her first major work since 2017.

The singer turned talk show host has been focusing the last few years on her family and blossoming TV career - she will take over Ellen DeGeneres spot on NBC this fall with The Kelly Clarkson Show - but has revealed that she found the time to write songs and record a new album for fans.

"It’s coming out next year. And this is an important album. I’m working on this in therapy: I have a hard time vocalizing what I’m feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me. It’s just been really healing. I recorded the record quite some time ago," she told Variety.

The songs will focus on her tumultuous divorce with Brandon Blackstock - the divorce was finalized earlier in 2022 almost two years after Kelly first filed.

"When my ex and I first separated, there were many emotions. It was hard," she continued.

"But then the whole divorce thing happened, and I needed to write it. And then I didn’t know if I was going to release it, because you can be very angry in that state of mind. So some of the songs, they definitely cover the gamut of emotions; there’s everything on the album."

Kelly last released an album in 2017

She concluded: "It’s almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves.

"And sometimes it doesn’t evolve how you want."

The mom-of-two also admitted that she wasn't in a place where she was emotionally healthy enough to talk about the new music which is why she chose to release "happy" Christmas music; Kelly released a Christmas album in 2021.

Kelly's show returns in September

Kelly and Brandon split in 2020 but this past summer they reunited so he could spend time with their children.

Speaking to Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, Kelly admitted that the temporary reunion with her ex was for the sake of their children as it helped them feel more "centered". Kelly and Brandon were married for seven years and finalized their divorce in March 2022.