Kelis, 43, rocks impressive bikini body amid reports of romance with Bill Murrary, 72

Kelis is bringing her milkshake to the Greek waters! The 43-year-old singer looked stunning as she sunbathed in a bold metallic bikini on a boar in Greece on Friday, following rumors of a new romance with Bill Murray.

Bill didn't appear in any of her social media videos, which focused on her three children as they jumped off the boat, explored the local towns and enjoyed fresh food. In one picture Kelis lay on a sun lounger as she caught rays in a pink and bronze color block bikini paired with gold necklaces and a belly chain.

In a later video she wore a bold floral halterneck bikini as her boat picked up speed for a trip out to sea: "Away we go!" she exclaimed. In other videos she captured her sons Knight 13, and Shephard, seven, as they jumped into the blue waters together and played on water toys, and two-year-old daughter Galilee peered into the clear sea to look at the fish.

According to a report in The Sun, the 'Milkshake' singer and Bill, 72, have been getting close in recent months; the Ghostbusters actor was spotted at several of her shows in the last week.

The new romance comes 14 months after the death of her husband Mike Mora, who passed away at the age of 37 following a battle with stomach cancer. The news of the hitmaker's loss was confirmed to ET in a statement which read: "Sadly, it's true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you."

The photographer's death sparked an influx of heartfelt tributes from fans and celebrity friends. Evan Ross wrote: "We lost a brother Yesterday. We will truly miss you Mike. Thinking of some of the great times we all spent together."

Mike confirmed his diagnosis in October 2021, when it was revealed he was suffering with stage 4 stomach cancer. At the time he said: "You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don't take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S*** can be over just like that!

"I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might experience something, maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through."

He concluded: "The story will continue."

Kelis and Mike welcomed Shepherd and Galilee together; her son Knight's father is the rapper Nas.

