Call the Midwife star Helen George shares stunning sun-soaked photo from set

Helen George has had a busy few months, starring in the West End to filming the latest series of Call the Midwife.

On Friday, the Birmingham-born actress – who plays fan-favourite Trixie Franklin in the BBC period drama – shared a stunning behind-the-scenes snap from set.

© Instagram Helen shared this snap from set on Friday

Helen, 38, was seen basking under the sun whilst sitting outside her trailer, looking absolutely beautiful in a red summer dress and oversized sunglasses. She tagged the official account of the beloved series.

Last month, the mum-of-two confirmed filming for series 13 of Call the Midwife had started by uploading a selfie of herself in full costume. Alongside the exciting snapshot, Helen wrote: "S13 @callthemidwife.official." She wore her nurse uniform, rocking a demure bob hairstyle with a sweeping fringe.

Show bosses also revealed that shooting had commenced. The official social media account uploaded a photo showing actors Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte and Annabelle Apison in costume, along with the message: "BREAKING!! It's official - Call the Midwife has begun filming for Series 13!! "We bring these pics straight from our filming set, where our intrepid Buckles, accompanied by the lovely Cyril, have the honour of beginning Series 13 with the opening scene!!

"Actors Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte and Annabelle Apsion were on hand to pose for our traditional clapperboard shot, while the marvellous Daniel Laurie (Reggie, pictured) was waiting in the wings to begin his year's work with the family."

Helen, who has played nurse Trixie on the show since it first premiered back in 2012, expressed her worries about being written out of the show, admitting "you never know" what might happen.

© BBC Helen as Nurse Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife

During a live Q&A with Radio Times earlier this year, the blonde beauty said: "You never have complete control. Absolutely, it's a genuine fear. You never know. And they might just come to a point where they think, 'Do you know what, we've got nothing more to say about your character. There's nothing left to do with you. So you're off.' It happens."

Since wrapping up series 12 this year, Helen has been touring the UK with her new theatre show, The King and I, for which she has been receiving rave reviews on tour. In April, it was announced that the smash-hit musical sensation is set to return next year following its current sold-out UK tour.

© Instagram The star is filming series 13 at the moment

Of the announcement, Helen said: "I am so delighted to continue to play the formidable Anna Leonowens in this incredible production of The King and I. "I have really enjoyed playing such an incredibly strong character whilst on tour, but to play her on the West End stage is an honour."

