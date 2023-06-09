Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely delivers powerful beach photos for important reason

The James Bond actor has been married to Keely since 2001

Keely Shaye Brosnan was inundated with messages from fans on Thursday after sharing a series of beach photos for an important cause.

The wife of 007 star, Pierce Brosnan, took to social media with snapshots which blew her followers away.

The striking professional photos showed breathtaking shorelines complete with crystal blue waters, white sandy beaches and wildlife too. "Happy World Oceans Day," she captioned the post, before adding: "Please protect our Mother Earth. #earthdayeveryday #worldoceansday."

Fans commented: "Absolutely stunning. We have destroyed so much. I pray the next generation will be kind to Mother Earth," and, "Thank you for taking the fight to protect our oceans. At the same time, most of us are oblivious."

Others added: "That is the coolest shot underwater! How did you get it?" and, "you are truly blessed to live in a place like this."Both Keely and Pierce are committed environmentalists, who campaign for clean air and water and strive to protect marine life.

He has said in the past that he would like to have a more meaningful career at times: "If I hadn’t been an actor, I probably would have been a social worker. Acting is great, but sometimes it can feel rather redundant in a world which is flying by the seat of its pants."

Pierce is a member of Oceana's Ocean Council and on the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society's Board of Advisors.

© Getty Images Pierce and Keely mostly reside in Hawaii

The couple mostly resides in Hawaii, and the 70-year-old actor has lived in the state with Keely for a number of years now.

When they're in California though, they call Malibu home - and what a house it is. They live in a palatial $100 million beachside property, which they share with their sons Dylan, 26, and Paris, 22, photos of which you can see here.

© Getty Images Pierce and Keely met in 1994

However, on February 11, 2015, their tranquil life was disrupted when a sudden fire broke out at their 13,000 square foot residence.

As many as 20 firefighters responded to the first call and the flames were put out within 30 minutes, although the home had already suffered heavy damage.

© Instagram Pierce Brosnan has described his wife as a "strong woman"

Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident, as all members of the family were able to safely evacuate, although the damage was estimated to be around worth $1 million.

However, in 2018, the actor's home went ablaze again, this time as one of the several celebrity homes impacted by the deadly Woolsey Fire which ravaged California.

© Photo: Getty Images Pierce and Keely share two sons

Kim Basinger, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Chris Martin, Robin Thicke, Gerard Butler, and more celebrities were also affected by the fire, which caused them to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods for weeks.

Pierce addressed the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors that November, according to ET Canada, saying: "I have witnessed many fires in my community and personally experienced the devastation of those fires up close and personal.

© Mike Helfrich Pierce and Keeley spent 10 years transforming their home which suffered a serious fire

"But none as catastrophic as the events that have taken place in our community these past five days and nights.

"The lives of many friends and neighbors have been turned to ash. We have watched as our firefighters and police force have battled with overwhelming courage of heart and conviction to save our homes and our lives and conditions that have tested their resolve to the limits."

