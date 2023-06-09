Amy Robach's former sister-in-law breaks silence - how is Andrew Shue coping post divorce following T.J. Holmes affair?

Elisabeth Shue broke her silence on her brother following his split from the former GMA3 host

Amy Robach's ex-husband, Andrew Shue, is being supported by his family in the wake of his divorce from the former GMA3 host and now his sister, Elisabeth Shue has revealed how her sibling is coping.

More than six months after Amy's affair with her co-host T.J. Holmes was made public, the Back to the Future actress has broken her silence. "He is awesome," the 59-year-old told Page Six exclusively at the premiere of her recent movie, The Good Half, on Thursday at the Tribeca Festival. "He is doing really good."

The couple were married for 12 years before their breakup and T.J. was with his ex-wife, Marilee Fiegbig, for the same amount of time.

Her update comes as Amy and T.J.'s romance heats up and they were spotted enjoying a steamy public kiss in New York City.

The pair's affair consequently lost them their jobs at ABC, and it is not yet known if or when they will return to TV. On January 27, a statement from an ABC spokesman announcing Amy and T.J.'s departure was released.

It read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

Most recently, Amy and T.J.'s replacements on GMA3 were announced. ABC revealed that Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would be taking Amy and T.J.'s place alongside regular co-anchor Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

The news was shared with the members of the ABC News team by President Kim Godwin via an official memo, instituting stability to the network's shows.

