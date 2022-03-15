Singer Kelis in mourning after tragic death of husband Mike Mora aged 37 This is such sad news

Kelis' husband, Mike Mora, has passed away at the age of 37 following a battle with stomach cancer.

The news of the Milkshake hitmaker's loss was confirmed to ET in a statement which read: "Sadly, it's true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you."

The photographer's death sparked an influx of heartfelt tributes from fans and celebrity friends.

Evan Ross wrote: "We lost a brother Yesterday. We will truly miss you Mike. Thinking of some of the great times we all spent together."

"You and @naztokio recording me at @dallasaustins studio in Atlanta. First time I had ever really recording a record in the studio. You made it feel easy and safe. Everything I saw you do. Was built in passion. I loved connecting again with you."

He added: "Hearing about your children and the life you and your wife have built. I'm sending all the prayers and love to your family brother. @kelis RIP @mikemorafotos."

Mike shared his struggles with his fans and told them not to take life for granted

Kelis shared two of her three children with Mike, Shepherd, six, and their one-year-old daughter. She also has a son, Knight, from her previous marriage to Nas.

Mike confirmed his diagnosis in October, when it was revealed he was suffering with stage 4 stomach cancer.

Mike leaves behind his wife and children

At the time he said: "You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don't take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S*** can be over just like that!

"I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might experience something, maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through."

He concluded: "The story will continue."

