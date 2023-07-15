General Hospital's Morgan Fairchild announces death of fiancé Mark Seiler

The actress, 73, was with her partner for 36 years

Morgan Fairchild has shared the heartbreaking news that her fiancé Mark Seiler has died.

The General Hospital actress announced via social media that the 73-year-old passed away earlier this month.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Morgan, 73, shared a black and white image with Mark and a caption detailing the news."#SadNews," she wrote. "I’m so sorry to let you know that my beloved life partner & fiancé, Mark Seiler, passed away last Friday.

"He’d had Parkinson’s for several years but it seems to be #LongCovid that killed him after his 3rd infection. He was a warm, brilliant & very funny man, and I am devastated.

Hold your loved ones close and please consider wearing a mask. #BeKind I am Sending Love To You Al."

Her message was met with an outpouring of support from fans who commented: "Dear Girl, I am so sorry to hear about this gutting heartbreaking loss."

© Instagram/Morgan Fairchild Morgan's partner Mark has died

Another wrote: "I am so, so sorry for the loss of your beloved partner, Mark. I know he was ill and in care, but still, when the transition finally comes, we still find ourselves ill-prepared."

The couple began dating in 1980 and he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2016. Despite their lengthy romance, the soap star never married Mark.

© Getty Images Morgan's partner had been diagnoses with Parkinsons disease

She told Closer in 2020, that she wasn't sure they ever would walk down the aisle. "I don’t know, it’s definitely a long-term commitment and we’ve been together for a long time … so we may just leave it the way it is right now. We’re both getting older,” she said.

Morgan has had a long and successful career and has appeared on many daytime and primetime soaps including: The City, Days of our Lives, Search for Tomorrow, Flamingo Road, Dallas, Falcon Crest, The Bold and the Beautiful and more.