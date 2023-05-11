General Hospital star Jacklyn Zeman dead at 70 – heartbreaking tributes pour in

General Hospital star Jacklyn Zeman, who played Bobbie Spencer on the iconic soap opera, has passed away at the age of 70.

Her tragic death was first announced on Wednesday evening by General Hospital executive producer, Frank Valentini, who shared the news of Jaclyn's passing in a post on Twitter, describing her as "a bright light and true professional".

"On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman," he began. "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

In a second tweet, Frank added: "Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey."

A separate statement was also released by ABC Entertainment and General Hospital, which read: "Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the 'General Hospital' and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit."

They continued: "We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie's family, friends and loved ones."

© Getty Images Laura Wright and Jacklyn Zeman on General Hospital

Jacklyn's former co-star, singer Rick Springfield – who made his acting debut as Dr. Noah Drake on General Hospital – also shared a touching tribute. "Incredibly stunned and broken-hearted to hear of Jackie's passing. Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone," the 73-year-old musician told People.

"She was the one, along with Gloria Monty, who helped launch my '80s career when after the screen test along with several other hopeful young men Gloria asked Jackie who she thought would make a good Noah Drake and God bless her if Jackie didn't say me. Love to your spirit as it ascends, sweet girl. You left your mark on many of us and you will not be forgotten."

Jacklyn's fans also took to social media to express their shock and sadness over her death, with one writing: "I am completely shocked and saddened by this devastating news. I have been watching GH for the last 45 years. Jackie Zeman was such a great actress and person. I really cannot believe this news. I send my prayers to her family, friends and fans."

A second penned: "May her memories provide peace and comfort to those who were blessed and touched by her kindness and humanity." A third added: "So sorry to hear this. I’m very sad to hear this. She will be missed."

Jacklyn began her acting career in 1976 after she landed the role of Lana McLain on One Life to Live. She joined the cast of General Hospital in 1977 and went on to appear in 880 episodes, receiving four Daytime Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Bobbi Spencer. She is survived by daughters Cassidy Zee Gorden and Lacey Rose Gorden.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.