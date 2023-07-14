Kelly Preston’s death anniversary - why it was a hard day for John Travolta and his family

John Travolta, an indisputable Hollywood legend known for his compelling performances across the decades in classics like Saturday Night Fever and Grease, has been a beloved figure in cinema for more than thirty years.

However, beneath the glittering façade of stardom, John, like anyone, has faced personal trials - the most heartrending of which has been the loss of his wife, Kelly Preston who passed away on July 12, 2020.

Kelly, an accomplished American actress, was the guiding star in John's life, her radiant presence a cherished gift that, tragically, was not to last. The Punisher actor lost his beloved wife three years ago and the ripples of her absence have been profound.

Since then, John has candidly expressed his heartache over losing Kelly, real name Kelly Kamalelehua Smith, who bravely battled breast cancer for two years before succumbing to the disease at the age of 57.

© ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT John Travolta lost his beloved wife Kelly Preston to cancer in 2020

Three years on from Kelly's passing, the pain still weighs heavily on John, who finds himself continually voicing his enduring grief.

The Face/Off actor, a picture of his late wife close at hand, announced her passing on Instagram, a heartfelt tribute accompanying the sombre news: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer."

Throughout this painful journey, John has been quoted, swearing off dating, finding the process of grieving all-consuming, and even intimidating.

© Gisela Schober John Travolta with his late wife Kelly Preston and their children

John and Kelly's love story is one that echoes a fairy tale, a beautiful marriage that blossomed after they fell in love on the set of the 1989 film, The Experts.

The pair's chemistry was palpable, a fact that John fondly confessed to in a 2018 interview with Us Weekly. Their marriage spanned nearly 29 blissful years, their bond seemingly unbreakable till Kelly's tragic departure.

Kelly's vibrant career saw her playing roles in films like From Dusk Till Dawn, Twins, The Cat in the Hat, and Jerry Maguire. One of her final on-screen roles, shared with John, was in the 2018 crime biopic, Gotti.

In a tender tribute this Mother's Day, John shared a clip on Instagram of Kelly delighting in a Mother's Day surprise at their family home. The video captures Kelly's radiant joy as she unwraps a box labeled 'Mom', a sight that brought a rush of nostalgic warmth to their children, Ella, 23, and Benjamin, 12.

In the caption, the trio shared a heartfelt message: "Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John."

Fans rallied around the family, expressing their support on what would undoubtedly have been a challenging day for them.

Warm sentiments such as "I know you miss her, she was so beautiful," and "Your heart and her heart will always be connected. Happy Mother's Day Kelly," filled the comments, a touching testament to Kelly's lasting impact and the collective empathy for John and his family.