Lisa Marie Presley’s actual cause of death revealed

The cause of Lisa Marie Presley's passing has been revealed as the consequence of a small bowel obstruction, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The 54-year-old singer-songwriter and only child of the late Elvis and Priscilla Presley, tragically passed away on January 12, initially provoking widespread speculation.

The medical examiner's report pointed towards "sequelae of small bowel obstruction" as the cause of Lisa Marie's demise.

In medical terms, 'sequelae' refers to a condition resulting from a previous disease or injury. The much-awaited toxicology report, expected to provide more details about her condition, is yet to be made public. The news was first reported by TMZ.

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital due to a suspected cardiac arrest before her unfortunate passing.

Riley and Lisa Marie, plus the late singer's twins Harper and Finley, in 2017

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department mentioned that paramedics attended a call from Calabasas, California to provide treatment to a woman in her 50s who was not breathing. Despite the commencement of CPR and transfer to a local hospital, Lisa Marie sadly did not survive.

The weeks after Lisa Marie's demise have been fraught with tension within her immediate family. Her mother, Priscilla, 77, has been involved in an attempt to gain control over Lisa Marie's trust, even though friends suggested that Lisa desired it to be under the control of her daughter, Riley Keough.

Riley Keough shares a tribute to late mom Lisa Marie Presley and brother Benjamin Keough

Priscilla's legal team filed a petition in Los Angeles in January, challenging the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's trust.

The amendment had removed Priscilla as a co-trustee and installed Riley in the role. Priscilla's legal team claimed several factors nullified the amendment, including a spelling error and the lack of required delivery of the changes to Priscilla.

Close friends of Lisa Marie have consistently maintained that she wished her legacy to be continued by her children. Joel Weinshaker, a managing partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises and a close friend of Lisa Marie, spoke on Sirius XM's Elvis Radio about Lisa Marie's intentions, stating that she was "quite certain" and "very direct" about her wishes.

Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend ELLE's 24th Annual Women

After numerous discussions, a settlement was reached in June, making Riley h the sole trustee of Lisa Marie's estate. Riley also paid Priscilla $1 million as well as $400K in legal fees to settle the family trust suit.

Lisa Marie's passing occurred just two days after she attended the 2023 Golden Globes with her mother and Austin Butler, whose portrayal of the King won him the Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture award.

Lisa Marie Presley with her four children

On January 22, a memorial was held at Graceland, honoring Lisa Marie. The event featured remarks from Priscilla, Riley (as read by her husband) and performances from Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette, and Billy Corgan.

Lisa leaves behind her three children, Riley, Finley and Harper. She shared Riley and late son Benjamin - who tragically died by suicide in 2020 aged 28 - with musician Danny Keough.

The star shared 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper with Michael Lockwood. Lisa and Michael were married for 10 years from 2006 – 2016.