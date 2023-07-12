Ryan Reynolds sent a message of condolence to Wrexham captain, Ben Tozer, after learning of his heartbreaking family tragedy this week.

The Wrexham AFC co-owner paid his respects on social media after the soccer player shared the difficult news of his father's sudden passing, two days after he was diagnosed with leukaemia.

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds stars in 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary

Ben revealed that his dad, Keith, was given the diagnosis on Saturday before undergoing a successful brain operation on Sunday. However, on Monday, he tragically died aged 59.

"On Saturday, I was told my Dad has Leukaemia but it's treatable," the 33-year-old wrote in a note shared on Twitter alongside the caption: "Don't leave it too late!"

He continued: "On Sunday night, he required a brain operation, which went positively, then last night the unthinkable happened. Sadly, all of this happened because he had left it too late. Unknowingly, he was masking the fact he was [in] complete agony."

© Getty Wrexham captain Ben Tozer's dad died on July 10

Ben added: "'Go and get checked' we regularly said. He was just too scared of what it could be. Thank you, Dad. Our last words together will live with me forever. I love you. I hope we have all done you proud."

Ben's message was retweeted by Wrexham Football Club – which Ryan co-owns with actor Rob McElhenney – alongside the message: "So sorry to hear this. Our thoughts are with you and your family."

Ryan also personally replied to Ben's heartbreaking news and wrote: "Gut wrenching. Sending so much love to the Tozer family."

This is not the first heartbreak Ryan has experienced close to home. Earlier this year, he mourned the loss of Wrexham fan, Jay Fear, who died of appendix cancer in May four months after his diagnosis. He was 45.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ryan sent a message of condolence on behalf of himself and his wife, Blake Lively, alongside photos of him, Jay, and his family.

© Getty Ryan and Wrexham captain Ben Tozer

"RIP Jay Fear. One of the bravest, kindest and most generous people I've ever met," Ryan captioned a photo of him with his arm around Jay. "Deb, Sam and Jess, thank you for sharing your dad with me. I know how inadequate words must be given your enormous loss. Sending you all our love from my family, Wrexham and beyond. I loved every second I spent with Jay."

Ryan first met Jay in April after the charity Bucket List Wishes helped arrange a meeting between the pair ahead of Wrexham's victory against Boreham Wood, which saw the team promoted to the Football League for the first time in 15 years.

© Getty Ryan co-owns Wrexham AFC with Rob McElhenney

Ryan admitted that he was "choked up" after meeting Jay, saying at the time: "It was amazing to meet Jay. I wonder if I'd have the same unwavering joy if our roles were reversed. He is an exceptional person, and his family is wonderful. I got a little choked up talking to him and feeling how much his kids and wife are going to miss him."

Jay was ecstatic to meet his "idol" and was presented with a glove from Deadpool. Ryan also arranged for him to visit the set of the third movie during filming, although Jay sadly died before he had the chance to.